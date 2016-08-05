Andi Mack

Most Recent

'Andi Mack' actor fired amid arrest for attempting to lure teen for sex

Disney Channel's Andi Mack actor fired amid arrest for attempting to lure teen for sex

Read More
'Andi Mack' season 3 premiere date and exclusive clip revealed

Andi Mack season 3 premiere date and exclusive clip revealed

Read More
Disney's 'Andi Mack' renewed for season 3

Disney's Andi Mack renewed for season 3

Watch the announcement on 'Good Morning America' here
Read More
Disney Channel's 'Andi Mack' to feature groundbreaking gay story line

Disney Channel's Andi Mack to feature groundbreaking gay story line

Read More
'Andi Mack' season 2 premiere date announced

Andi Mack season 2 premiere date announced

Plus, see a video of highlights from season 1
Read More
'Andi Mack' has been renewed for season 2

Andi Mack has been renewed for season 2

Read More

All Andi Mack

'Lizzie McGuire' scribe creates new heroine for Disney Channel

Andi Mack: Lizzie McGuire's Terri Minsky creates new Disney Channel heroine

Article // August 05, 2016
Read More
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://ew.com