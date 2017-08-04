Top Navigation
Most Recent
First 'Anchorman' mascot race kicks off during baseball game
This is kind of a big deal: First
Anchorman
mascot race kicks off during baseball game
Read More
Next
You stay classy, iHeartRadio! Ron Burgundy is launching a podcast
You stay classy, iHeartRadio! Ron Burgundy is launching a new podcast
Read More
Next
Will Ferrell's Ron Burgundy interviews 'silky gazelle' Roger Federer
Will Ferrell's Ron Burgundy interviews 'silky gazelle' Roger Federer
Read More
Next
'Anchorman 2' gets serious with 'no-joke cut'
'Anchorman 2' gets serious with 'no-joke cut'
Read More
Next
'Anchorman 2' Blu-ray: Ron Burgundy gets loose in R-rated cut
'Anchorman 2' Blu-ray: Ron Burgundy gets loose in R-rated cut
Read More
Next
Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues DVD
Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues DVD
Read More
Next
'Anchorman 2': See the ultimate gag that made Will Ferrell break
'Anchorman 2': See the ultimate gag that made Will Ferrell break
Read More
Next
'Anchorman 2': Super-size R-rated version to get theatrical release
'Anchorman 2': Super-size R-rated version to get theatrical release
Read More
Next
'Anchorman 2' Director Talks Supersize Cut
'Anchorman 2' Director Talks Supersize Cut
Read More
Next
Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues Movie
Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues Movie
Read More
Next
'Anchorman' supercut: Best of vintage Brick Tamland
'Anchorman' supercut: Best of vintage Brick Tamland
Read More
Next
Ranking the 'Anchorman 2' cameos
Ranking the 'Anchorman 2' cameos
Read More
Next
'Anchorman 2' was almost two movies, says David Koechner
Previous
'Anchorman 2' gang breaks Jon Stewart's will to live
Box office preview: Is 'Anchorman 2' destined for great news?
'Anchorman 2': The reviews are in...
PopWatch Planner: 'Anchorman 2', 'The X Factor' finale, and more
'Saturday Night Live' host poll: Third time the charm for Paul Rudd? -- VOTE
Next
'SNL' recap: Paul Rudd brings a parade of surprise guest stars
'SNL' recap: Paul Rudd brings a parade of surprise guest stars
Article
//
August 04, 2017
Read More
Next
Paul Rudd and One Direction on 'SNL': Discuss!
Paul Rudd and One Direction on 'SNL': Discuss!
Article
//
August 04, 2017
Read More
Next
Florida State investigation bumps Ron Burgundy off 'SportsCenter'
Florida State investigation bumps Ron Burgundy off 'SportsCenter'
Article
//
December 05, 2013
Read More
Next
Ron Burgundy spills journalistic secrets at Emerson College
Ron Burgundy spills journalistic secrets at Emerson College
Article
//
December 05, 2013
Read More
Next
Paul Rudd talks 'Anchorman 2' and One Direction in 'SNL' promos
Paul Rudd talks 'Anchorman 2' and One Direction in 'SNL' promos
Article
//
August 04, 2017
Read More
Next
Watch Ron Burgundy anchor North Dakota newscast
Watch Ron Burgundy anchor North Dakota newscast
Article
//
December 02, 2013
Read More
Next
'Anchorman 2' gets new release date
'Anchorman 2' gets new release date
Article
//
November 27, 2013
Read More
Next
'Anchorman 2' stars bring some 'Afternoon Delight' to Australia
'Anchorman 2' stars bring some 'Afternoon Delight' to Australia
Article
//
November 26, 2013
Read More
Next
Ron Burgundy to co-host Canadian curling championships
Ron Burgundy to co-host Canadian curling championships
Article
//
November 26, 2013
Read More
Next
'Anchorman' live reading, on the scene: Ron Burgundy, philanthropist?
'Anchorman' live reading, on the scene: Ron Burgundy, philanthropist?
Article
//
November 22, 2013
Read More
Next
Emerson College to name school after Ron Burgundy for one day
Emerson College to name school after Ron Burgundy for one day
Article
//
November 18, 2013
Read More
Next
Dodge Durangos sales soar after Ron Burgundy ads; more debut this week
Dodge Durangos sales soar after Ron Burgundy ads; more debut this week
Article
//
November 06, 2013
Read More
Next
New 'Anchorman 2' character posters revealed
New 'Anchorman 2' character posters revealed
Article
//
November 05, 2013
Read More
Next
'Anchorman 2' superticket: See Ron Burgundy's return two days early
'Anchorman 2' superticket: See Ron Burgundy's return two days early
Article
//
November 04, 2013
Read More
Next
Ron Burgundy is coming back to 'Conan'
Ron Burgundy is coming back to 'Conan'
Article
//
October 30, 2013
Read More
Next
'Anchorman 2' poster: Hello, New York!
'Anchorman 2' poster: Hello, New York!
Article
//
October 25, 2013
Read More
Next
'Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues': See two new trailers
'Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues': See two new trailers
Article
//
October 23, 2013
Read More
Next
New Ben & Jerry's flavor: Ron Burgundy-approved
New Ben & Jerry's flavor: Ron Burgundy-approved
Article
//
October 22, 2013
Read More
Next
Scarlett Johansson and Matthew McConaughey sell perfume, and more
Scarlett Johansson and Matthew McConaughey sell perfume, and more
Article
//
October 08, 2013
Read More
Next
'Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues': That 70s style
'Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues': That 70s style
Article
//
August 09, 2013
Read More
Next
Will Ferrell on the 'Anchorman' musical that almost was
Will Ferrell on the 'Anchorman' musical that almost was
Article
//
August 09, 2013
Read More
Next
Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues
Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues
Article
//
August 09, 2013
Read More
Next
This week's cover: Ron Burgundy anchors EW's annual Fall Movie Preview
This week's cover: Ron Burgundy anchors EW's annual Fall Movie Preview
Article
//
August 06, 2013
Read More
Next
'Anchorman 2' trailer: A deep dive
'Anchorman 2' trailer: A deep dive
Article
//
June 19, 2013
Read More
Next
'Anchorman 2' trailer: The legend continues
'Anchorman 2' trailer: The legend continues
Article
//
June 19, 2013
Read More
Next
