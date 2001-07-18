America's Sweethearts

Most Recent

Chart Flashback: 2001

Chart Flashback: 2001

A pre-James Franco ''Planet of the Apes'' reboot and a second slice of ''American Pie'' were in the top 10 at the box office during the weekend of Aug. 10-12, 2001
Read More
Fat jokes are offensive, says Allison Anders

Fat jokes are offensive, says Allison Anders

The director tells EW.com why Gwyneth Paltrow's ''Hal'' role is not funny
Read More
America's Sweethearts

America's Sweethearts

Read More
A Hollywood fat suit chronology

A Hollywood fat suit chronology

See who packed on the pounds for kicks
Read More
Seth Green sounds off to EW.com

Seth Green sounds off to EW.com

The ''America's Sweethearts'' star tells EW.com about the movie junket game -- and why he's not a sexpert
Read More
How They Did That

How They Did That

From speeding apes to singing belly buttons and all the oddness in between -- here's the inside dope on entertainment's most curious developments
Read More

More America's Sweethearts

America's Sweethearts

America's Sweethearts

Read More
'Sweet' Lowdown

'Sweet' Lowdown

Read More
Some Hollywood bad ideas that should stop now

Some Hollywood bad ideas that should stop now

Read More
''Planet of the Apes'' will rule the box office

''Planet of the Apes'' will rule the box office

Read More
America's Sweethearts

America's Sweethearts

Read More
''Sweethearts'' cop to assistant abuse

''Sweethearts'' cop to assistant abuse

Read More

The Pitts sue their jeweler for $50 million

Plus, Katharine Hepburn is hospitalized, Metallica's James Hetfield goes to rehab, and more

All America's Sweethearts

The truth about movie junkets

The truth about movie junkets

Article // July 18, 2001
Read More
America's Sweethearts

America's Sweethearts

Article // March 17, 2020
Read More
Dish from the set of ''America's Sweethearts''

Dish from the set of ''America's Sweethearts''

Article // April 12, 2001
Read More
Britney admits she loves Justin

Britney admits she loves Justin

Article // September 18, 2000
Read More
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://ew.com