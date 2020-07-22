Top Navigation
What to Watch: Here are the TV shows your favorite celebrities are binge-watching
See what Sterling K. Brown, Olivia Munn, George R.R. Martin, and more couldn't stop watching
Read More
Next
32 of the most shocking performances ever
Long before Madonna kissed Britney Spears and Christina Aguilera, Jim Morrison was accused of exposing himself onstage — something Lenny Kravitz accidentally did decades later
Read More
Next
Stars who almost played iconic movie roles
Read More
Next
Home
Chevron Right
America's Funniest Home Videos
Chevron Right
America's Funniest Home Videos
America's Funniest Home Videos
Most Recent
Megyn Kelly’s Alex Jones interview crushed by funny old videos
Megyn Kelly’s Alex Jones interview crushed by funny old videos
Read More
Next
See 600 groin hits in 600 seconds
Watch 600 groin hits in 600 seconds in honor of
AFV
's 600th episode
Read More
Next
Alfonso Ribeiro on taking over as host of 'America's Funniest Home Videos'
America's Funniest Home Videos: Alfonso Ribeiro on taking over as host
Read More
Next
Alfonso Ribeiro + 'Funniest Home Videos'
Dancing with the Stars
champ Alfonso Ribeiro named new host of
America's Funniest Home Videos
Read More
Next
Which 'Full House' star should host 'America's Funniest Home Videos'?
Which 'Full House' star should host 'America's Funniest Home Videos'?
Read More
Next
Tom Bergeron is leaving 'America's Funniest Home Videos'
Tom Bergeron is leaving 'America's Funniest Home Videos'
Read More
Next
More America's Funniest Home Videos
Halloween supercut: Frightened freak-outs
Halloween supercut: Frightened freak-outs
Read More
Next
'America's Funniest Home Videos' hits 500 eps: The writers pick their Top 10 clips -- VIDEO
'America's Funniest Home Videos' hits 500 eps: The writers pick their Top 10 clips -- VIDEO
Read More
Next
'America's Funniest Home Videos': Who should win this year's grand prize?
'America's Funniest Home Videos': Who should win this year's grand prize?
Read More
Next
EW goes inside ''America's Funniest Home Videos''
EW goes inside ''America's Funniest Home Videos''
Read More
Next
Remote Patrol
Remote Patrol
Read More
Next
Guilty pleasures
Guilty pleasures
Read More
Next
