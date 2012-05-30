America's Best Dance Crew

Most Recent

Emmys 2016: Watch all of the nominated dances

Emmys 2016: Watch all of the choreography nominated dances

Read More
'ABDC' recap: And the winner is...

America's Best Dance Crew recap: And the winner is...

The three remaining crews give amazing final performances, but the 95 million votes have already been cast, and the winner is...
Read More
'America's Best Dance Crew' recap: 'VMA Nominees'

America's Best Dance Crew recap: VMA Nominees

The final three crews attempt to leave a lasting impression as the power shifts to the people to declare America's BEST Best Dance Crew.
Read More
'ABDC' recap: 'Crews' Control'

America's Best Dance Crew recap: Crews' Control

The remaining teams combine to form Super Groups and then split back up to show that the crews should really always be in control.
Read More
'ABDC' recap: 'VMA Fashion'

America's Best Dance Crew recap: VMA Fashion

The five remaining crews interpret the "VMA Fashion" challenge in five different ways.
Read More
'America's Best Dance Crew' recap: 'VMA Icons'

America's Best Dance Crew recap: VMA Icons

The bottom two crews face off against each other while the other four reach brand new heights.
Read More

More America's Best Dance Crew

'America's Best Dance Crew' recap: 'All-Star Showdown'

America's Best Dance Crew recap: All-Star Showdown

Six 'ABDC' champion crews come together three years after cancellation to prove who's the BEST best dance crew.
Read More
MTV cancels 'America's Best Dance Crew'

MTV cancels 'America's Best Dance Crew'

Read More

All America's Best Dance Crew

'America's Best Dance Crew': Every day they're shufflin' -- EXCLUSIVE CLIP

'America's Best Dance Crew': Every day they're shufflin' -- EXCLUSIVE CLIP

Article // May 30, 2012
Read More
Drake show will be a 'change-up,' teases 'ABDC' judge JC Chasez

Drake show will be a 'change-up,' teases 'ABDC' judge JC Chasez

Article // May 02, 2012
Read More
'America's Best Dance Crew' takes on Madonna -- EXCLUSIVE VIDEO

'America's Best Dance Crew' takes on Madonna -- EXCLUSIVE VIDEO

Article // April 24, 2012
Read More
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://ew.com