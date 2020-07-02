American Wedding

Alyson Hannigan
Alyson Hannigan discusses her recent marriage and success of the American Pie films.
EW pops some questions to ''Wedding'''s Alyson Hannigan
''American Pie'' star reminisces as the trilogy's third film hits DVD
''Jeepers Creepers'' -- it's Labor Day movie time
With just one horror film debuting, the summer's old faves race toward the $100 million mark
American Wedding
''S.W.A.T.'' makes its mark at No. 1
The action flick debuts with $37 million over three days, while ''Gigli'' hits the record books (and not in a good way)
How big of a disaster will ''Gigli'' be?
In the battle of the soon-to-be newlyweds, ''American Wedding'' will register more dollars than the critically panned Affleck/Lopez union
''American Wedding'' takes the cake at the box office
The third slice of ''Pie'' didn't fare as well as the second in the series, but still 10 times better than J. Lo and Ben
American Wedding
Stupid questions with all-''American'' Jason Biggs
Seann William Scott is a Duran Duran-loving goofball
Second Banana Appeal
American Wedding
We rate ''The Hulk'' and other new summer trailers

Summer movie season hasn't quite started, but summer trailer season is in full swing

