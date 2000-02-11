American Psycho

Most Recent

'Queer Eye' star Antoni channels 'American Psycho' to tease Netflix's series of horror shorts

Queer Eye star Antoni channels American Psycho to tease Netflix's series of horror shorts

Read More
Mara Wilson features in gender-swapped 'American Psycho' video

American Psycho: Gender-swapped video features Mara Wilson from Matilda

Read More
Alice Ripley, Heléne Yorke, more join Broadway's 'American Psycho'

American Psycho on Broadway adds more names to cast

Read More
Police removed 'American Psycho' from Australian bookstore because it wasn't shrink-wrapped

Police removed 'American Psycho' from Australian bookstore because it wasn't shrink-wrapped

Read More
'American Psycho' musical canceled at Second Stage

'American Psycho' musical canceled at Second Stage

Read More
Benjamin Walker may be an 'American Psycho' in off-Broadway musical

Benjamin Walker may be an 'American Psycho' in off-Broadway musical

Read More

More American Psycho

'American Psycho' musical headed Off Broadway in the spring

'American Psycho' musical headed Off Broadway in the spring

Read More
Huey Lewis goes 'American Psycho' for Funny or Die

Huey Lewis goes 'American Psycho' for Funny or Die

Read More
Huey Lewis' favorite music in films

Huey Lewis' favorite music in films

Read More
American Psycho

American Psycho

Read More
Video Review: 'American Psycho'

Video Review: 'American Psycho'

Read More
Psyched Out: Cybertalk with Christian Bale

Psyched Out: Cybertalk with Christian Bale

Read More

American Psycho: EW review

All American Psycho

Hear and Now

Hear and Now

Article // February 11, 2000
Read More
The ''American Psycho'' soundtrack has some musicians seeing red

The ''American Psycho'' soundtrack has some musicians seeing red

Article // February 04, 2000
Read More
Leonardo DiCaprio sets the record straight

Leonardo DiCaprio sets the record straight

Article // January 27, 2000
Read More
Shania Twain and Garth Brooks win at American Music Awards

Shania Twain and Garth Brooks win at American Music Awards

Article // January 18, 2000
Read More
Transistor Blast

Transistor Blast

Article // December 06, 1998
Read More
Casting 'American Psycho'

Casting 'American Psycho'

Article // September 11, 1998
Read More
Psycho Drama

Psycho Drama

Article // June 12, 1998
Read More
Period film versions of recent best-sellers

Period film versions of recent best-sellers

Article // March 06, 1998
Read More
Flashes

Flashes

Article // November 11, 1994
Read More
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://ew.com