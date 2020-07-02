American Psycho (book)

'American Psycho' 25 years later: Looking back on its unbelievable publishing story
More than two decades have passed since Brett Easton Ellis' violent book rocked the publishing world.
Bret Easton Ellis plagiarizes himself
Read the excerpted passages and decide for yourself if Ellis is lazy or brilliant
Brand name dropping in ''American Psycho''
Bret Easton Ellis' yuppie killer buys Zegna, Ceralene, Tumi, and other expensive labels
Bret Easton Ellis speaks
The ''American Psycho'' author responds to the critics who say his book is too violent
The ''American Psycho'' controversy
Breton Easton Ellis' new novel tests the limits of taste and tolerance