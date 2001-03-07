Top Navigation
Explore
EW.com
Entertainment Weekly
EW.com
Entertainment Weekly
TV
Movies
Music
Books
Theater
Podcasts
Gaming
Events
Celebrity
Awards
Streaming
Search
Close
Profile Menu
Your Profile
Down Triangle
Previous
Your Profile
Account
Join Now
Email Preferences
Newsletter
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Give a Gift Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Order Past Issues
this link opens in a new tab
Logout
Login
Subscribe
Close
Explore EW.com
EW.com
Entertainment Weekly
EW.com
Entertainment Weekly
Search
Explore
Previous
Explore
What to Watch: Here are the TV shows your favorite celebrities are binge-watching
See what Sterling K. Brown, Olivia Munn, George R.R. Martin, and more couldn't stop watching
Read More
Next
32 of the most shocking performances ever
Long before Madonna kissed Britney Spears and Christina Aguilera, Jim Morrison was accused of exposing himself onstage — something Lenny Kravitz accidentally did decades later
Read More
Next
Stars who almost played iconic movie roles
Read More
Next
TV
Previous
TV
See all TV
TV Reviews
TV Reunions
TV Recaps
Movies
Previous
Movies
See all Movies
Movie Reviews
Trailers
Film Festivals
Movie Reunions
Music
Previous
Music
See all Music
Music Reviews
Concerts
Music Festivals
Books
Previous
Books
See all Books
Book Reviews
Author Interviews
Theater
Previous
Theater
See all Theater
Theater Reviews
Podcasts
Gaming
Events
Previous
Events
See all Events
Comic-Con
Celebrity
Awards
Previous
Awards
See all Awards
Oscars
Emmys
Golden Globes
SAG Awards
Grammys
Tony Awards
Streaming
Profile Menu
Subscribe
this link opens in a new tab
Your Profile
Down Triangle
Previous
Your Profile
Account
Join Now
Email Preferences
Newsletter
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Give a Gift Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Order Past Issues
this link opens in a new tab
Logout
Login
Sweepstakes
Follow us
Home
Chevron Right
American Pie
Chevron Right
American Pie
Share
American Pie
Most Recent
'American Pie' stars Eugene Levy, Alyson Hannigan have a totally not-awkward reunion
American Pie
stars Eugene Levy, Alyson Hannigan have a totally not-awkward reunion
Read More
Next
Seann William Scott will never get tired of you bringing up Stifler and 'American Pie'
Seann William Scott will never get tired of you bringing up Stifler and
American Pie
Read More
Next
Dan Levy wants you to know his dad's movie 'American Pie' was not about him
Dan Levy says people used to think his dad Eugene Levy's movie
American Pie
was about him
Read More
Next
'American Pie' star originally thought the film was a porno
American Pie
star originally thought the film was a porno
Read More
Next
'American Pie' star Natasha Lyonne was 'confused' by film
American Pie
star was 'confused' by film: 'I did not identify with the experience'
Read More
Next
Jason Biggs' son laughs meeting 'American Pie' 'grandfather' Eugene Levy
Jason Biggs' son laughs for the first time after meeting
American Pie
'grandfather' Eugene Levy
Read More
Next
More American Pie
Jason Biggs on explaining that 'American Pie' scene to his friends
Jason Biggs on explaining that
American Pie
scene to his friends
You know the one
Read More
Next
Jason Biggs' son picked book perfect for his 'American Pie' past
Jason Biggs' son Sid picks book perfect for his American Pie past
Read More
Next
The meaning behind Don McLean's 'American Pie' will finally be revealed
The meaning behind Don McLean's 'American Pie' will finally be revealed
Read More
Next
Tara Reid responds to Jason Biggs calling her a 'hot mess'
Tara Reid responds to Jason Biggs calling her a 'hot mess'
Read More
Next
Eugene Levy's life of 'Pie'
Eugene Levy's life of 'Pie'
Read More
Next
'American Pie': Catching up with the stars
'American Pie': Catching up with the stars
Read More
Next
Natasha Lyonne: 'I was as good as dead'
The 'American Pie' actress talks about her hell-and-back journey and the 'Reunion' in store
Close
Close
Previous
'American Pie' reunion
Funny film dads: Eugene Levy in ''American Pie''
Tara Reid on how she got her start table dancing
American Pie
Reel World
Next
All American Pie
The ''Matrix'' DVD continues to be the top seller
The ''Matrix'' DVD continues to be the top seller
Article
//
March 07, 2001
Read More
Next
Shannon Elizabeth desires to be more than a sex kitten
Shannon Elizabeth desires to be more than a sex kitten
Article
//
July 07, 2000
Read More
Next
The MTV Movie Awards
The MTV Movie Awards
Article
//
June 09, 2000
Read More
Next
Deflower Power: American Pie
Deflower Power: American Pie
Article
//
December 17, 1999
Read More
Next
American Pie
American Pie
Article
//
December 14, 1999
Read More
Next
The winners and losers of summer 1999
The winners and losers of summer 1999
Article
//
September 03, 1999
Read More
Next
Why film writers sometimes get it wrong
Why film writers sometimes get it wrong
Article
//
August 03, 1999
Read More
Next
This week in Hollywood
This week in Hollywood
Article
//
July 23, 1999
Read More
Next
Talks are underway for an ''American Pie'' sequel
Talks are underway for an ''American Pie'' sequel
Article
//
July 20, 1999
Read More
Next
Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman's sexy plot earns No. 1
Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman's sexy plot earns No. 1
Article
//
July 19, 1999
Read More
Next
Fresh ''American Pie,'' served raw
Fresh ''American Pie,'' served raw
Article
//
July 16, 1999
Read More
Next
American Pie
American Pie
Article
//
July 16, 1999
Read More
Next
A spell-check needed for the silver screen
A spell-check needed for the silver screen
Article
//
July 16, 1999
Read More
Next
Rating movies and their websites
Rating movies and their websites
Article
//
July 16, 1999
Read More
Next
''Buffy'''s good girl goes bad
''Buffy'''s good girl goes bad
Article
//
July 13, 1999
Read More
Next
American Pie Soundtrack
American Pie Soundtrack
Article
//
July 12, 1999
Read More
Next
''American Pie'' scores with audiences
''American Pie'' scores with audiences
Article
//
July 12, 1999
Read More
Next
The stars of ''American Pie'' share their high school memories
The stars of ''American Pie'' share their high school memories
Article
//
July 09, 1999
Read More
Next
American Pie
American Pie
Article
//
July 09, 1999
Read More
Next
This is the summer of on-screen sex gross-outs
This is the summer of on-screen sex gross-outs
Article
//
July 09, 1999
Read More
Next
The stars of the summer's most controversial films talk about teen carding
The stars of the summer's most controversial films talk about teen carding
Article
//
July 07, 1999
Read More
Next
The ''There's Something About Mary'' Precedent
The ''There's Something About Mary'' Precedent
Article
//
June 18, 1999
Read More
Next
An unauthorized slice of ''American Pie''
An unauthorized slice of ''American Pie''
Article
//
June 04, 1999
Read More
Next
American Pie
American Pie
Article
//
April 19, 1999
Read More
Next
Hollywood navigates virgin territory
Hollywood navigates virgin territory
Article
//
April 02, 1999
Read More
Next
Load More
Close
Share options
Pinterest
Facebook
Tweet
Mail
Email
iphone
Send Text Message
© Copyright
. All rights reserved.
Printed from
https://ew.com
this link is to an external site that may or may not meet accessibility guidelines.