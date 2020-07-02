Madonna's ''American Life'' debuts at No. 1
Kelly Clarkson slips to third place
Shakira says Madonna wimped out on video
She says she expected ''a little more backbone'' from the original pop provocateur
Madonna's TV blitz: How'd she do?
Her week of sitcom and talk show spots to promote her new album leaves Ken Tucker with mixed emotions
American Life
It's not everyone's American Life, but Madonna's latest does offer compelling insights into living in a material world.
Madonna will explain video uproar on MTV special
She'll perform new songs and take questions from the audience
Madonna pulls controversial ''American Life'' video
On the eve of its debut, she cites sensitivity to wartime complaints that the video may be seen as unpatriotic