Leslie Jordan thought Lady Gaga was an extra when he met her on the set of American Horror Story
The actor says he didn't recognize the pop superstar in character on American Horror Story: Roanoke.
Eureka reveals Drag Race star Chad Michaels' cut scene on American Horror Story
"She was really supportive," Eureka tells EW of the RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 1 winner on the AHS set, where the AS6 queen adopted Evan Peters as their drag daughter: "That's my baby!"
American Horror Story reveals alien and sea monster stories for season 10's Double Feature
Monsters have a makeout sessions in the new teaser.
Angelica Ross on why American Horror Story season 10 role affirms her 'as a Black woman'
The Pose star says she's going to be "busy all year" working on some other secretive Ryan Murphy projects.
Paris Jackson joins the American Horror Story family in mystery role
Jackson's godfather, Macaulay Culkin, was cast in season 10 of the horror anthology series.