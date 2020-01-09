American Horror Story

An anthology series that centers on different characters and locations, including a haunted house, an insane asylum, a witch coven, a freak show, and a hotel.

Leslie Jordan thought Lady Gaga was an extra when he met her on the set of American Horror Story
The actor says he didn't recognize the pop superstar in character on American Horror Story: Roanoke.
Eureka reveals Drag Race star Chad Michaels' cut scene on American Horror Story
"She was really supportive," Eureka tells EW of the RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 1 winner on the AHS set, where the AS6 queen adopted Evan Peters as their drag daughter: "That's my baby!"
Finn Wittrock, Lily Rabe are a tortured couple in American Horror Story: Double Feature full trailer
American Horror Story reveals alien and sea monster stories for season 10's Double Feature
Monsters have a makeout sessions in the new teaser.
Angelica Ross on why American Horror Story season 10 role affirms her 'as a Black woman'
The Pose star says she's going to be "busy all year" working on some other secretive Ryan Murphy projects.
Paris Jackson joins the American Horror Story family in mystery role
Jackson's godfather, Macaulay Culkin, was cast in season 10 of the horror anthology series.
American Horror Story season 10 theme revealed
Ryan Murphy unveiled the mystery theme for the Provincetown-set season.
American Horror Story season 10 first look reveals Macaulay Culkin: 'Something wicked this way comes'
Macaulay Culkin and Leslie Grossman take a stroll through P-town in this character reveal.
New American Horror Story clue is a nightmarish contortionist: Watch his freaky audition
Ryan Murphy gives American Horror Story season 10 production update, teases new story
New American Horror Story season 10 'clue' revealed by Ryan Murphy
Ryan Murphy announces American Horror Story spin-off series in the works
AHS season 10 will have 'crazy, erotic sex' for Macaulay Culkin and Kathy Bates

Another brow-raising clue to the season 10 theme.

American Horror Story renewed through season 13
TV // January 09, 2020
Texas forever! Friday Night Lights stars Kyle Chandler, Connie Britton reunite at Golden Globes
Golden Globes // January 06, 2020
Leslie Grossman on the American Horror Story: 1984 finale and that wood chipper scene
TV // November 14, 2019
American Horror Story finale recap: The finest of the final girls
Recaps // November 14, 2019
American Horror Story recap: Kajagoogoo will be avenged
Recaps // November 07, 2019
Gus Kenworthy dresses up in American Horror Story costars' costumes for some Halloween fun
TV // October 31, 2019
American Horror Story recap: Two enthusiastic thumbs up
Recaps // October 31, 2019
American Horror Story recap: Licking Satan's what-now?
Recaps // October 23, 2019
American Horror Story star Evan Peters picks his 5 favorite episodes of all time
TV // October 23, 2019
Ryan Murphy reveals his favorite American Horror Story episodes of all time
TV // October 23, 2019
American Horror Story recap: Sex with a headless man
Recaps // October 17, 2019
American Horror Story recap: This camp ain't big enough for the both of us
Recaps // October 10, 2019
American Horror Story recap: It's an impale-a-thon
Recaps // October 03, 2019
American Horror Story recap: All you need is God and trauma
Recaps // September 26, 2019
Denis O'Hare didn't know his American Horror Story: Hotel character was trans until after taking the job
TV // September 20, 2019
Is there a massive twist coming on American Horror Story: 1984?
TV // September 19, 2019
American Horror Story: 1984 premiere recap: Slash and stab and step and thrust
Recaps // September 19, 2019
American Horror Story: 1984 premiere brings back serial killer Richard Ramirez
TV // September 19, 2019
American Horror Story: 1984 reveals character names in new posters
TV // September 18, 2019
Watch the bloody first trailer for the slasher movie-inspired AHS: 1984
TV // August 26, 2019
American Horror Story: 1984 teaser introduces Camp Redwood
TV // July 29, 2019
American Horror Story: 1984 unveils first look at cast including a Glee alum
TV // July 11, 2019
Pose star Angelica Ross to join American Horror Story: 1984
TV // July 10, 2019
Everything we know so far about American Horror Story: 1984
TV // June 24, 2019
FX announces premiere date for American Horror Story: 1984, more shows
TV // June 24, 2019
