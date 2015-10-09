American Gothic series finale recap: Season 1, Episodes 12 and 13
The SBK accomplice you least expected (plus, Phyllis returns for a final appearance!)Read More
American Gothic paintings: Showrunner Corinne Brinkerhoff talks episode titles
Cam and Sophie aren’t the only artists in the seriesRead More
American Gothic recap: Freedom From Fear
SBK is finally revealed -- sort ofRead More
American Gothic recap: The Veteran in a New Field
As Alison and Brady team up, we finally learn more about CalebRead More
American Gothic recap: The Oxbow
We finally get some answers about Garrett's mysterious pastRead More
American Gothic recap: Nighthawks
Everything gets crazier and a love triangle heats upRead More