American Dreams

Most Recent

Network shows with weak ratings may get cut

Network shows with weak ratings may get cut

We rate the chances of eight series possibly getting the ax before the TV season is over
Read More
Pipes 'Dreams'

Pipes 'Dreams'

Rating the Rock & Role Reversals on an NBC Series
Read More
American Dreams

American Dreams

Read More
EW decodes this season's crop of TV sign-offs

EW decodes this season's crop of TV sign-offs

The end image, also known as a vanity card offers insight to the people behind it
Read More
Hear & Now

Hear & Now

This week on the music beat
Read More
R&B crooner Usher plays Gaye

R&B crooner Usher plays Gaye

NBC's ''American Dreams'' is recreating ''American Bandstand'' performances with young artists
Read More

More American Dreams

Spin-offs, updated shows rate high in survey

Spin-offs, updated shows rate high in survey

Plenty of folks know about ''CSI: Miami,'' ''Twilight Zone,'' and ''Family Affair,'' but whether they'll watch is a different story
Read More
On the Air

On the Air

The latest news from the TV beat
Read More
Sixties-set show taps Michelle Branch for cameo

Sixties-set show taps Michelle Branch for cameo

Read More
Will any of these remade TV shows succeed?

Will any of these remade TV shows succeed?

Read More
NBC and WB reveal fall's lineup

NBC and WB reveal fall's lineup

Read More
Grab a sneak peek at the fall TV lineup

Grab a sneak peek at the fall TV lineup

Read More

All American Dreams

American Dreams

American Dreams

Article // April 08, 1994
Read More
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://ew.com