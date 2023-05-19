High school students must help Michelle Yeoh save the world in American Born Chinese trailer
The new TV series, adapted from the Gene Luen Yang graphic novel, hits Disney+ on May 24.
Michelle Yeoh reunites with EEAAO family in new action-packed American Born Chinese teaser
The series also starring Ke Huy Quan and Stephanie Hsu premieres May 24 on Disney+.
How the American Born Chinese TV series translates the classic graphic novel to screen
Author Gene Luen Yang, show creator Kelvin Yu, and star Ben Wang talk about working with Michelle Yeoh and bringing the Asian-American experience to screen.
Michelle Yeoh is a mythological goddess in action-packed first look at American Born Chinese
Chinese mythology and teen angst collide in the featurette shared at D23 Expo.