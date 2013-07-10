Amazing Spider-Man 2

Most Recent

What all 7 live-action 'Spider-Man' movies got right — and painfully wrong

What all 7 live-action Spider-Man movies got right — and painfully wrong

Read More
All of the Spider-Man movies, ranked

All of the Spider-Man movies, ranked

See where Darren Franich slates 'Spider-Man: Homecoming' among Peter Parker's cinematic outings
Read More
Will Spider-Man join the Avengers on screen? That's a tangled web ...

Will Spider-Man join the Avengers on screen? That's a tangled web ...

Read More
'Amazing Spider-Man 2' director Marc Webb on Gwen Stacy's fate

'Amazing Spider-Man 2' director Marc Webb on Gwen Stacy's fate

Read More
'X-Men: Days of Future Past': See post-credits 'Spider-Man' clip

'X-Men: Days of Future Past': See post-credits 'Spider-Man' clip

Read More
'Amazing Spider-Man 2': Watch Spidey meet the man who will be Electro

'Amazing Spider-Man 2': Watch Spidey meet the man who will be Electro

Read More

More Amazing Spider-Man 2

Going Green Goblin for 'Spider-Man 2': Dane DeHaan gets into character

Going Green Goblin for 'Spider-Man 2': Dane DeHaan gets into character

Read More
'The Amazing Spider-Man 2': Watch the MTV Movie Awards clip

'The Amazing Spider-Man 2': Watch the MTV Movie Awards clip

Read More
Inside 'The Amazing Spider-Man 2'

Inside 'The Amazing Spider-Man 2'

Read More
'The Amazing Spider-Man 2': But what's going to happen to Gwen Stacy?

'The Amazing Spider-Man 2': But what's going to happen to Gwen Stacy?

Read More
Green Goblin reveal! 'Amazing 2' star Dane DeHaan goes green

Green Goblin reveal! 'Amazing 2' star Dane DeHaan goes green

Read More
'Amazing Spider-Man 2' trailer: Green Goblin?

'Amazing Spider-Man 2' trailer: Green Goblin?

Read More

All Amazing Spider-Man 2

Andrew Garfield on Spider-Man's sexuality: 'Why can't he be gay?'

Andrew Garfield on Spider-Man's sexuality: 'Why can't he be gay?'

Comic-Con // July 10, 2013
Read More
The third and fourth 'Amazing Spider-Man' movies get release dates

The third and fourth 'Amazing Spider-Man' movies get release dates

Article // June 17, 2013
Read More
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://ew.com