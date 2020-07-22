Alvin and the Chipmunks: The Road Chip

2015 movie

Most Recent

Box office: 'Star Wars: The Force Awakens' hits $1.51 billion worldwide

Star Wars The Force Awakens box office hits $1.51 billion worldwide

Read More
Box office: 'The Force Awakens' crosses $1 billion globally in record time

Box office report: Star Wars: The Force Awakens keeps breaking records over Christmas weekend

Read More
'Star Wars: The Force Awakens' demolishes box office records with $238M opening

Star Wars: The Force Awakens box office demolishes records with $238 million opening

Read More
Box office preview: Just how big will 'Star Wars: The Force Awakens' be?

Box office preview: 'Star Wars: The Force Awakens'

Read More
'Alvin and the Chipmunks: The Road Chip': EW review

'Alvin and the Chipmunks: The Road Chip': EW review

Read More
The 'Alvin and the Chipmunks: The Road Chip' trailer is about what you'd expect

Alvin and the Chipmunks: The Road Chip trailer

Read More
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://ew.com