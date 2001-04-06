Stallone's ''Driven'' to No. 1
''Bridget Jones'' is bumped to second, while Beatty's long delayed comedy flops
''Bridget Jones'' does v.v. well at box office
Tom Green and Paul Hogan get slammed by critics and trounced by the still strong ''Spy Kids''
Spider man: Morgan Freeman
'Along Came a Spider' star Morgan Freeman gives his spinon some memorable milestones of his 30-year career
''Spy Kids'' beats three new movies
''Bridget Jones'' debuts strongly, but ''Josie and the Pussycats'' fails to crack the top five
Morgan Freeman's ''Spider'' avoids a biracial love scene
''Along Came a Spider'' tried three different endings, but never included the book's steamy romance