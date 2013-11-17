Almost Human

In a not-so-distant future, human cops and androids partner up to protect and serve

Almost Human season finale recap: 'Straw Man'

Kennex and Dorian pursue a vicious serial killer with ties to Kennex's late father.
Almost Human recap: 'Beholder'

Detective Stahl is caught between two worlds when the team investigates a killer targeting "chromes"
Almost Human recap: 'Disrupt'

A killer "smart home" leads Kennex and Dorian to investigate a rogue group of hackers
Almost Human recap: 'Perception'

Kennex and Dorian investigate deaths caused by a new designer drug with ties to Detective Stahl's past
PopWatch Planner: 'House of Cards', 'Pretty Little Liars', and more

Almost Human recap: 'Unbound'

The team races to stop a sexy killer robot with ties to Dorian's past
Almost Human recap: 'You Are Here'

Kennex and Dorian protect a woman from an advanced bullet that can seek out its target anywhere
Almost Human recap: 'Simon Says'

Kennex and Dorian play "Simon Says" with a mad bomber who broadcasts his twisted games over the Internet
Almost Human recap: Harden My Heart

'Almost Human' video preview: 'Arrhythmia'

Almost Human

Almost Human recap: 'Blood Brothers'

Almost Human recap: The Bends

Rudy goes undercover to help the team take down a cop-killing drug dealer

'Almost Human' theory: Karl Urban a robot

Article // November 17, 2013
Lili Taylor: 'Almost Human' role written for man

Article // October 24, 2013
Fox pushes back 'Almost Human' premiere date

Article // October 21, 2013
Fall TV: Our critic's take on 'Hostages,' 'Almost Human,' more

Article // September 23, 2013
Fall TV critic picks: 'Brooklyn Nine Nine,' 'Almost Human,' more

Article // September 10, 2013
New TV fall photos: 'Bones,' 'X-Factor,' 8 more

Article // August 01, 2013
Comic-Con reviews Fox's 'Almost Human': Fans say...

Article // July 17, 2013
'Almost Human' Comic-Con poster: Flesh meets tech

Article // July 11, 2013
Fox's Fall Schedule Announcement: A snap judgment

Article // May 14, 2013
