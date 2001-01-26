Almost Famous

Most Recent

An 'Almost Famous' musical is officially in the works

An Almost Famous musical is officially in the works

Read More
'Almost Famous' turns 15: Behind the film's very cool fashion

Almost Famous turns 15: Behind the film's very cool fashion

On the 15th anniversary of Cameron Crowe's celebrated film, EW talks to the costume designer about the memorable on-screen looks.
Read More
Jimmy Fallon remembers 'Almost Famous' anniversary

Almost Famous 15th anniversary remembered by Jimmy Fallon

Read More
Billy Crudup recalls his favorite memory from the 'Almost Famous' set

Almost Famous: Billy Crudup recalls his favorite memory from set

Read More
Cameron Crowe shares BTS 'Almost Famous' pics ahead of 15th anniversary

'Almost Famous' 15th anniversary: Cameron Crowe shares behind-the-scenes pics

Read More
Cameron Crowe talks casting Philip Seymour Hoffman in 'Almost Famous'

Cameron Crowe talks casting Philip Seymour Hoffman in 'Almost Famous'

Read More

More Almost Famous

Philip Seymour Hoffman in 'Almost Famous': Patrick Fugit remembers

Philip Seymour Hoffman in 'Almost Famous': Patrick Fugit remembers

Read More
Cameron Crowe remembers Philip Seymour Hoffman

Cameron Crowe remembers Philip Seymour Hoffman

Read More
What movie character do you identify with the most?

What movie character do you identify with the most?

Read More
Almost Famous

Almost Famous

Read More
Cameron Crowe Gets "Almost Famous"

Cameron Crowe Gets "Almost Famous"

Read More
Almost Famous

Almost Famous

Read More

Coming Up

Coming to video ...

All Almost Famous

The Must List/Music

The Must List/Music

Article // January 26, 2001
Read More
Lisa Schwarzbaum?s worst movies of 2000

Lisa Schwarzbaum?s worst movies of 2000

Article // December 22, 2000
Read More
Almost Famous

Almost Famous

Article // November 14, 2000
Read More
''Meet the Parents'' tops the box office

''Meet the Parents'' tops the box office

Article // October 08, 2000
Read More
Who's That Guy? Jimmy Fallon's Cameo

Who's That Guy? Jimmy Fallon's Cameo

Article // October 06, 2000
Read More
Blame Canada: The Toronto Film Festival

Blame Canada: The Toronto Film Festival

Article // September 29, 2000
Read More
'Dancer' Machine: A 'Tiny Dancer' Revival

'Dancer' Machine: A 'Tiny Dancer' Revival

Article // September 29, 2000
Read More
''Almost Famous'' recalls great rock scribe Lester Bangs

''Almost Famous'' recalls great rock scribe Lester Bangs

Article // September 27, 2000
Read More
''Urban Legends: Final Cut'' tops the box office

''Urban Legends: Final Cut'' tops the box office

Article // September 24, 2000
Read More
Cameron Crowe's 'Almost Famous'

Cameron Crowe's 'Almost Famous'

Article // September 22, 2000
Read More
EW.com reveals the real musicians behind the ''Almost Famous'' band

EW.com reveals the real musicians behind the ''Almost Famous'' band

Article // September 21, 2000
Read More
''The Watcher'' tops the box office again

''The Watcher'' tops the box office again

Article // September 17, 2000
Read More
''Nurse Betty'' and ''Almost Famous'' end a Hollywood slump

''Nurse Betty'' and ''Almost Famous'' end a Hollywood slump

Article // September 15, 2000
Read More
''Almost Famous'''s director lived his movie's screenplay

''Almost Famous'''s director lived his movie's screenplay

Article // September 15, 2000
Read More
Movie Review: 'Almost Famous'

Movie Review: Almost Famous

Article // October 02, 2019
Read More
''Almost Famous'' and ''Memento'' get Toronto festival buzz

''Almost Famous'' and ''Memento'' get Toronto festival buzz

Article // September 13, 2000
Read More
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://ew.com