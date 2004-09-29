All the King's Men (Movie - 2006)

Most Recent

All the King's Men

All the King's Men

Read More
All the King's Men

All the King's Men

Read More
Should you head to the multiplex or just hit the books?

Should you head to the multiplex or just hit the books?

We give our take on ''The Black Dahlia,'' ''All the King's Men,'' and ''The Last King of Scotland''
Read More
''Jackass Number Two'' goes No. 1

''Jackass Number Two'' goes No. 1

Joshua Rich's weekend wrap-up: Johnny Knoxville and his merry pranksters take in $28.1 mil with their sequel
Read More
''Jackass Number Two'' will be No. 1

''Jackass Number Two'' will be No. 1

Joshua Rich's prediction: Knoxville and Co. will gross the most
Read More
James Carville on politics, power, and those tricky Louisiana accents

James Carville on politics, power, and those tricky Louisiana accents

The Ragin' Cajun, executive producer of ''All the King's Men,'' talks about the differences between Washingon and Hollywood campaigns
Read More

More All the King's Men (Movie - 2006)

All the King's Men

All the King's Men

Read More
Penelope, Kate, more: On the scene at Toronto '06

Penelope, Kate, more: On the scene at Toronto '06

''Volver'', ''Babel'', and ''Rescue Dawn'' garner some Oscar buzz
Read More
What happened to the remake of ''All the King's Men''?

What happened to the remake of ''All the King's Men''?

Read More
''All the King's Men'' gets pushed back

''All the King's Men'' gets pushed back

Read More
All the King's Men

All the King's Men

Read More
An early look at the Oscar field

An early look at the Oscar field

Read More

All All the King's Men (Movie - 2006)

All-stars join Sean Penn in ''King's Men''

All-stars join Sean Penn in ''King's Men''

Article // September 29, 2004
Read More
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://ew.com