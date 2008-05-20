All My Children revival in development at ABC from Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos
ABC could be headed back to Pine Valley.
Susan Lucci on breaking her Emmy-losing streak, plus the All My Children cast talks possible reboot
"I started to black out," Lucci says during a virtual reunion with her AMC costars while remembering the night she won Best Actress.
All My Children stars on wild mid-scene recasting, Tarantino watching the show
The reunited AMC stars tell EW what it's like to get replaced in the middle of a hug or walk in on Quentin Tarantino watching you get tortured.
All My Children's Cady McClain says character's infamous death by pancake was a 'dig' at her
"I'll never live those pancakes down," the actress jokes during EW's virtual reunion with the AMC cast.
Eva LaRue and All My Children castmates share favorite memories of late costar John Callahan
LaRue, Callahan's ex-wife, shares that Sarah Michelle Gellar was the first AMC alum to call when the late actor was in the hospital.