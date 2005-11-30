Alias

Alias stars admit even they didn't understand the Rambaldi storyline
"I still couldn't tell you who Rambaldi is," Victor Garber tells EW with a laugh.
We spy Jennifer Garner on TikTok (at last) celebrating the Alias 20th anniversary
Jennifer Garner talks recreating iconic Alias pool scene: 'I think it’s hilarious'
Jennifer Garner shares recreation of Alias pool scene she 'promised I would never post'
What we talk about when we talk about the Super Bowl episode of Alias
I'm Still Not Over... Alias' 'Francie doesn't like coffee ice cream'
Alias: How Jack Bristow went out with a bang
A decade after the finale, EW looks back on Jack's death with Victor Garber and EP Jeff Pinkner
Oscars 2016: Jennifer Garner, Victor Garber, and J.J. Abrams had an Alias reunion
'Once Upon a Time' casts 'Alias' vet Merrin Dungey
'Mentalist': 'Red John' fatigue?
Who is the greatest TV couple of all time? VOTE
Love is on the air: Who is the greatest TV couple of all time? Round 1, part 3
Pi Day: TV Nerd Poll

Interview: Jennifer Garner on the end of ''Alias''
Article // November 30, 2005
Debating the ''Alias'' plot twists
Article // October 07, 2005
Who will win the 8PM, Friday battle in Fall 2005?
Article // September 02, 2005
Two EW staffers debate over the latest TV finales
Article // June 03, 2005
Four reasons why ''Alias'' is back in business
Article // April 28, 2005
Alias
Article // February 16, 2005
''Alias'' creator dishes on upcoming plot twists
Article // January 17, 2005
''Alias,'' ''Housewives'' fuel ABC victory
Article // January 11, 2005
Who's making deals in the week of Aug. 6, 2004
Article // August 06, 2004
Five steps to save ABC's sinking programming
Article // May 07, 2004
Ken Tucker plays TV programmer
Article // April 30, 2004
''Alias''' Sydney Bristow to get a sister
Article // March 26, 2004
What are prime-time TV characters doing with books?
Article // March 26, 2004
BBC America star blows things up on ?Alias?
Article // March 19, 2004
Alias
Article // February 13, 2004
Talk about the latest twisted episode here
Article // January 16, 2004
Is ''Alias'' the new ''X-Files''? Talk about it here
Article // January 09, 2004
Isabella Gets An 'Alias'
Article // December 19, 2003
Isabella Rossellini joins ''Alias''
Article // December 10, 2003
Why you should be watching ''Alias''
Article // November 26, 2003
CIA enlists Jennifer Garner to help recruit spies
Article // August 28, 2003
Who's the best couple on TV?
Article // August 19, 2003
Jennifer Garner reups with ''Alias'' for $150K per ep
Article // August 01, 2003
The six TV shows you should catch up on this summer
Article // July 25, 2003
Jennifer Garner speaks out about her breakup
Article // May 30, 2003
