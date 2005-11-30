65154_206_64 - ALIAS -From J.J. Abrams, the creator of "Felicity," comes this thoroughly contemporary, high-octane series. Sydney Bristow (Jennifer Garner) is a vivacious, athletic grad student, who has a not-so-typical after-school job: she's an agent for SD-6, a top-secret division of the CIA. Revealing her secret is verboten, and if there's one rule you don't break -- this is the one. But Sydney breaks it, and suddenly her world is spun terrifyingly sideways: Her boyfriend's life is now in grave danger, and Sydney's in a fight for her own life. She also discovers that her long-estranged father, Jack (Victor Garber), is also SD-6 and that the organization might be covering up a secretly nefarious plan. "Alias" will air Sundays at 9:00 p.m. on the Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images Television Network. (Photo by Norman Jean Roy/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images) JENNIFER GARNER, VICTOR GARBER