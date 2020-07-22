Alias Grace

How Netflix's 'Alias Grace' compares to Margaret Atwood's novel

Margaret Atwood adaptation 'Alias Grace' is an 'unsettling,' tightly focused miniseries

'Bingeworthy' hosts Jessica Shaw and Touré are split on the Netflix drama
Margaret Atwood had a cameo in 'Alias Grace'

The author makes a small appearance in the mini-series' fourth episode.
Zachary Levi mastered an old-timey accent for 'Alias Grace'

And why he didn't tell anyone he was in 'Thor: Ragnarok'
'Alias Grace' is a true crime drama with the spirit of 'The Handmaid's Tale': EW review

Netflix drops harrowing trailer for Margaret Atwood adaptation 'Alias Grace'

Anna Paquin and Zachary Levi both star in the drama
Watch the trailer for Netflix's Margaret Atwood adaptation, 'Alias Grace'

The miniseries arrives on Nov. 3
Anna Paquin signs on for 'Alias Grace' miniseries on Netflix

