Margaret Atwood adaptation Alias Grace is an 'unsettling,' tightly focused miniseries
'Bingeworthy' hosts Jessica Shaw and Touré are split on the Netflix dramaRead More
Margaret Atwood had a cameo in Alias Grace
The author makes a small appearance in the mini-series' fourth episode.Read More
Zachary Levi mastered an old-timey accent for Alias Grace
And why he didn't tell anyone he was in 'Thor: Ragnarok'Read More
Netflix drops harrowing trailer for Margaret Atwood adaptation Alias Grace
Anna Paquin and Zachary Levi both star in the dramaRead More