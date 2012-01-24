Alcatraz season finale recap: Biting the 'Bullitt'
As Alcatraz moves toward an uncertain fate, so does one of the main charactersRead More
Alcatraz recap: Violins Violence
A solid, unsettling lead-in to the upcoming season finaleRead More
Alcatraz recap: A Clockwork Clarence
An innocent man turns criminal after some dubious experimentationRead More
Alcatraz recap: Silver, Gold and Peeping Tommy Madsen
Back-to-back episodes suggest the producers are starting to get the tone of the series locked downRead More
Alcatraz recap: An Inmate's Chemical Romance
Spurned physical attraction fuels a con's penchant for fatal chemical reactionsRead More
Alcatraz recap: Mine Your Own Business
The team plays real-life minesweeper when an inmate blankets the city with bombsRead More