AFI
Most Recent
The 5 best moments from George Clooney's AFI star-studed Life Achievement Award Gala
The 5 best moments from George Clooney's star-studded AFI Life Achievement Award Gala
Read More
Next
Diane Keaton AFI Tribute: Woody Allen and 6 more highlights
Diane Keaton AFI Tribute: Woody Allen makes surprise appearance and 6 more highlights
Read More
Next
Steve Martin, Meryl Streep, more to honor Diane Keaton at AFI tribute
Steve Martin, Meryl Streep, more to honor Diane Keaton at AFI tribute
Read More
Next
No Doubt is filling Gwen Stefani's spot with AFI frontman Davey Havok
No Doubt: AFI's Davey Havok to fill Gwen Stefani's place for new supergroup
The quartet have formed a new, as-yet-unnamed band
Read More
Next
See Jon Hamm and January Jones' 'Mad Men' reunion at AFI Awards
Mad Men: Jon Hamm, January Jones reunion at AFI Awards
Read More
Next
'Boyhood,' 'Into the Woods' make the AFI Awards list
'Boyhood,' 'Into the Woods' make the AFI Awards list
Read More
Next
More AFI
Jane Fonda to receive AFI achievement award
Jane Fonda to receive AFI achievement award
Read More
Next
What 'Tootsie' taught Dustin Hoffman
What 'Tootsie' taught Dustin Hoffman
Read More
Next
Harrison Ford reminisces about 'Blade Runner' at AFI event
Harrison Ford reminisces about 'Blade Runner' at AFI event
Read More
Next
Cher, Harrison Ford, Kevin Spacey among actors lined up for AFI event
Cher, Harrison Ford, Kevin Spacey among actors lined up for AFI event
Read More
Next
'The Dark Knight Rises' on AFI's best-movies list
'The Dark Knight Rises' on AFI's best-movies list
Read More
Next
Mel Brooks to receive 41st AFI Lifetime Achievement Award
Mel Brooks to receive 41st AFI Lifetime Achievement Award
Read More
Next
