''Narnia'' will dethrone ''Potter''
After three straight weeks at No. 1, Harry will get beat by a lion and a witch
Holiday Gift Guide: Aeon Flux
EW.com recommends what to get the entertainment fan in your life
Potter's a wizard at the box office, with another $20 million
Dave Karger's online-only report: ''Goblet of Fire'' beats out ''Aeon Flux'' and ''Yours, Mine & Ours''
''Aeon Flux'' is the Theatrical Peg of the Week
''Aeon Flux''
Harry Potter won't need magic to make it to No. 1 again
Dave Karger's online-only prediction: The fourth movie in the ''Potter'' series will claim the top spot, beating out ''Aeon Flux''