Admission

Most Recent

Admission
Box office report: 'The Croods' scores rock solid $44.7M, 'Olympus Has Fallen' strong in second
Box office update: 'Croods' cruises to No. 1 on Friday with $11.6 million; 'Admission' rejected
'Admission': Which stars can always get you to see their movies?
'Admission's Nat Wolff: From 'The Naked Brothers' to the Ivy League
Tomlin on lucky breaks, coming out, and Tina Fey
At 73, legend Lily Tomlin is still blazing a singular trail, playing the radical-feminist mother of Tina Fey's tightly wound college admissions officer in the new romantic comedy ''Admission.''
Advertisement

More Admission

Justin Timberlake and Dancing With the Stars: PopWatch Planner
Tina Fey thinks 'SNL' is through when Lorne Michaels leaves
Paul Rudd shows off 'Anchorman' mustache
Admission
Movie trailers: What's that song?
'Admission' trailer, featuring Paul Rudd and Tina Fey
Admission

© Copyright EW.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://ew.com