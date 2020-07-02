The latest news from Hollywood
Zac Efron, ''According to Jim,'' and the Spice Girls made news the week of November 23, 2007
Top producer vents about minority hires
Warren Bell of ''According to Jim'' makes an insensitive faux pas in a recent memo
Why America loves Jim Belushi
The forces behind ''According to Jim'' talk about the show's success
On The Air
The latest news from the TV beat
How sex ruined these TV couples
Once the innuendo became action, ''Frasier'' and these four other popular shows started losing steam, says Bruce Fretts
Hanks, Roberts take home People's Choice awards
Plus, news about ''Roots,'' ''My Wife and Kids,'' John McEnroe, Dick Clark, Brad Pitt, Jennifer Aniston, Conan O'Brien, Michael Crichton, Chazz Palminteri, and others