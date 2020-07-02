A Walk to Remember

A Walk to Remember director forgot Anne Hathaway was almost the lead: 'I was pulling for Mandy'
Director Adam Shankman joined stars Mandy Moore and Shane West to share behind-the-scenes anecdotes for the film's 20th anniversary.
Mandy Moore brings us all hope with A Walk to Remember throwback performance
The This Is Us star performed the song 'Only Hope' during an Instagram live session on Sunday.
Mandy Moore joined by A Walk to Remember costar Shane West at Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony
Which Mandy Moore character are you?
Are you a Mean Girl Mandy or a Candy Mandy?
Mandy Moore and Shane West celebrate A Walk To Remember on its 16th anniversary
A Walk to Remember: See photos from Mandy Moore, Shane West's reunion
And it's the miracle we all hoped for
Mandy Moore and Shane West look back on A Walk to Remember 15 years later
Plus, we test their memory with an impromptu AWTR pop quiz
A Walk to Remember
Here are the MTV Movie Award winners
A Walk To Remember
Britney should top Denzel, Bruce, and Ah-nuld
A Walk to Remember
Why pretty ugly girls ruin teen movies

Mandy Moore's new film reminds Caroline Kepnes exactly what's wrong with today's high school flicks

