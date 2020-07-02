''A Walk on the Moon'' is a past gem from Oscar nominee Diane Lane
See how this film foreshadowed Oscar greatness
A Walk on the Moon
Diane Lane, Viggo Mortensen (1999, Miramax, 107 mins., R, also on DVD)
One film's lesson about Woodstock, adultery, and creative dishonesty
Ty Burr on 'A Walk on the Moon' -- sexual freedom and that megarock concert should have led to deeper insight, not a happy ending
Diane Lane sets the rules for her nude scenes
She tells EW Online about baring all in 'A Walk on the Moon'