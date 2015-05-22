A Very Murray Christmas

2015 show

Most Recent

'Sherlock' wins best television movie

Emmys 2016: Sherlock wins best television movie

Read More
Sofia Coppola talks 'A Very Murray Christmas': 'I love hearing Bill sing'

A Very Murray Christmas: Sofia Coppola talks Bill Murray, Lost in Translation, more

'It’s very fun to have him as a friend now. But he’s still elusive. He keeps his mysteries,' Coppola tells EW
Read More
'A Very Murray Christmas': Bill Murray says it was 'stunning' to work with Miley Cyrus

A Very Murray Christmas: Bill Murray on working with Miley Cyrus

Read More
'A Very Murray Christmas': EW review

'A Very Murray Christmas': EW review

Read More
Miley Cyrus sings 'Silent Night' in latest 'Very Murray Christmas' trailer

Miley Cyrus: Very Murray Christmas trailer has singer performing Silent Night

Read More
Michael Cera pokes fun at 'Monuments Men' in 'A Very Murray Christmas' trailer

A Very Murray Christmas trailer from Netflix: Michael Cera pokes fun at Monuments Men

Read More

More A Very Murray Christmas

See the exclusive key art for 'A Very Murray Christmas'

A Very Murray Christmas key art

'I love his mix of being so funny and fun, but also having this real heart and depth,' director Sofia Coppola tells EW of Bill Murray
Read More
See the first trailer for the Netflix Bill Murray Christmas special

A Very Murray Christmas trailer: Netflix releases first trailer for Bill Murray's special

Read More

All A Very Murray Christmas

Bill Murray is getting his own Netflix Christmas special

Bill Murray is getting his own Netflix Christmas special

Article // May 22, 2015
Read More
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://ew.com