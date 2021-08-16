A Star Is Born (2018)

Barbra Streisand jabs Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga's A Star Is Born as 'the wrong idea'
Streisand, who fronted the 1976 version, previously gave the film her blessing after visiting the set, though she says now says she wanted a different version with Beyoncé and Will Smith.
