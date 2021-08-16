A Star Is Born (2018)

Most Recent

Barbra Streisand jabs Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga's 'A Star Is Born' as 'the wrong idea'

Barbra Streisand jabs Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga's A Star Is Born as 'the wrong idea'
Streisand, who fronted the 1976 version, previously gave the film her blessing after visiting the set, though she says now says she wanted a different version with Beyoncé and Will Smith.
Watch viral 'Shallow' singer Charlotte Awbery slay Lady Gaga's song on 'Ellen'

Watch viral 'Shallow' singer Charlotte Awbery slay Lady Gaga's song on Ellen
The best songs from movies of the 2010s

The best songs from movies of the 2010s
From "Let It Go" to "Shallow," here are the most impactful songs made for films this decade.
Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper celebrate 'Shallow' Oscar winner Mark Ronson in new documentary trailer

A Star Is Born's Lady Gaga, Bradley Cooper celebrate Mark Ronson in new documentary trailer
Watch the A Star Is Born collaborators champion 'one of the greatest musicians' of our time in the preview for an upcoming documentary on the 'Shallow' Oscar winner.
'John Wick: Chapter 3' wins top honors at Golden Trailer Awards

John Wick: Chapter 3 wins top honors at Golden Trailer Awards
‘A Star Is Born,’ ‘Game of Thrones’ nominated for Golden Trailer Awards

A Star Is Born, Roma, Game of Thrones nominated for Golden Trailer Awards
Advertisement

More A Star Is Born (2018)

Bradley Cooper has a 'Star Is Born' reunion with Lady Gaga in mind

Bradley Cooper has a Star Is Born reunion with Lady Gaga in mind
Lady Gaga scores her first No. 1 song since 2011 with 'Shallow'

Lady Gaga scores her first No. 1 song since 2011 with 'Shallow'
Lady Gaga squashes Bradley Cooper romance rumors after Oscars performance

Lady Gaga squashes Bradley Cooper romance rumors after Oscars performance
Honest Trailers take on 'A Star Is Born,' and its soundtrack

Honest Trailers take on A Star Is Born, and its soundtrack
'A Star Is Born' returning to theaters with new Lady Gaga music, footage

A Star Is Born returning to theaters with new Lady Gaga music, footage
Lady Gaga wins her first Academy Award for Best Original Song at 2019 Oscars

Lady Gaga wins her first Academy Award for Best Original Song at 2019 Oscars

Lady Gaga, Bradley Cooper perform emotional version of 'Shallow' at the Oscars

All A Star Is Born (2018)

Sean Penn really, really wants 'A Star Is Born' to sweep the Oscars

Sean Penn really, really wants A Star Is Born to sweep the Oscars
Movies // a few seconds ago
Sam Elliott says hearing Bradley Cooper imitate him for the first time was 'f—ing weird'

Sam Elliott says hearing Bradley Cooper imitate him for the first time was 'f—ing weird'
Movies // a few seconds ago
Bradley Cooper reveals he felt 'embarrassed' by Oscars Best Director snub

Bradley Cooper reveals he felt 'embarrassed' by Oscars Best Director snub
Oscars // a few seconds ago
Lady Gaga to perform at the Grammys for fifth year in a row

Lady Gaga to perform at the Grammys for fifth year in a row
Grammys // a few seconds ago
Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga will perform 'Shallow' at the Oscars

Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga will perform 'Shallow' at the Oscars
Oscars // a few seconds ago
'A Star Is Born' cinematographer on protecting Lady Gaga's transformation

A Star Is Born cinematographer on protecting Lady Gaga's transformation
Oscars // a few seconds ago
Watch Bradley Cooper join Lady Gaga for surprise performance of 'Shallow' in Las Vegas

Bradley Cooper joins Lady Gaga for surprise performance of ‘Shallow’ in Las Vegas
Music // a few seconds ago
Lady Gaga, 'Black Panther' cast, more Oscar nominees on magic in their movies

Lady Gaga, Black Panther cast, more 2019 Oscar nominees on the magic in their movies
Oscars // a few seconds ago
Bradley Cooper wanted to tell a 'broken love story' with the Best Picture nominee A Star Is Born

Bradley Cooper wanted to tell a 'broken love story' with the Best Picture nominee A Star Is Born
Oscars // a few seconds ago
Sam Elliott lands his first Oscar nomination for 'A Star Is Born'

Sam Elliott lands his first Oscar nomination for A Star Is Born
Oscars // a few seconds ago
'A Star Is Born' producer reacts to Bradley Cooper's Best Director Oscar snub

A Star Is Born producer on Bradley Cooper's Best Director snub: 'No one would be nominated without him'
Oscars // a few seconds ago
Lady Gaga channeled her early pop star days to portray Ally in 'A Star Is Born'

Lady Gaga channeled her early pop star days to portray Ally in A Star Is Born
Oscars // a few seconds ago
Bradley Cooper originally passed on the lead role in 'A Star Is Born'

Bradley Cooper originally passed on the lead role in A Star Is Born
Oscars // a few seconds ago
Listen to all five Best Original Song Oscar nominees

Listen to all five of this year's Best Original Song Oscar nominees
Oscars // a few seconds ago
Sam Elliott says making 'A Star Is Born' was 'a once in a lifetime' experience

Sam Elliott says making A Star Is Born was 'a once in a lifetime' experience
Movies // a few seconds ago
'Black Panther,' 'The Favourite' score Costume Designers Guild Award nominations: See the full list

Black Panther, The Favourite score Costume Designers Guild Award nominations: See the full list
Awards // a few seconds ago
'The Favourite,' 'Bohemian Rhapsody,' 'A Star Is Born' earn BAFTA nominations

The Favourite, Bohemian Rhapsody, A Star Is Born earn 2019 BAFTA nominations
Awards // a few seconds ago
Bradley Cooper, Spike Lee land DGA nominations: See the full list

Bradley Cooper, Spike Lee land Directors Guild of America Award nominations: See the full list
Awards // a few seconds ago
'The Awardist' podcast: What do Golden Globes upsets mean for the Oscar race?

The Awardist podcast: What do Golden Globes upsets mean for the Oscar race?
Awards // a few seconds ago
Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper cheer on costar Sam Elliott at his hand and foot imprint ceremony

Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper cheer on costar Sam Elliott at his hand and foot imprint ceremony
Movies // a few seconds ago
'Bohemian Rhapsody,' 'A Star is Born' continue Oscar momentum with ACE Eddie nominations

Bohemian Rhapsody, A Star is Born continue Oscar momentum with ACE Eddie nominations
Awards // a few seconds ago
Lady Gaga's 'A Star Is Born' character gets real billboard in Los Angeles

Lady Gaga's A Star Is Born character now has her own billboard in Los Angeles
Movies // a few seconds ago
'The Awardist' podcast: Can you sing your way to a statuette?

The Awardist podcast: Can you sing your way to a statuette?
Awards // a few seconds ago
2019 Screen Actors Guild Award nominations: See the full list

2019 Screen Actors Guild Award nominations: See the full list
Awards // a few seconds ago
AFI top 10 lifts Oscar prospects for 'A Star is Born,' 'Mary Poppins Returns,' 'Black Panther'

AFI top 10 lifts Oscar prospects for A Star is Born, Mary Poppins Returns, Black Panther
Awards // a few seconds ago
Load More
Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://ew.com