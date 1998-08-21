Billy Bob Thornton works as the dim brother
The actor masters hillbilly with ''A Simple Plan''
Will Leonardo DiCaprio star as ''Spider-Man''?
EW has the latest developments on the long-awaited superhero movie
Sam Raimi: Out of Left Field
After years of not registering on mainstream Hollywood's moviemaking radar, 'The Evil Dead' director finally gets a chance to prove himself in a big-league 'Game'
The Oscar contenders for Best Picture
''A Simple Plan,'' ''Shakespeare In Love,'' and ''Life Is Beautiful'' are a few of our favorites