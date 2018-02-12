Skip to content
Follow Us
Home
A Quiet Place
A Quiet Place
Share
A Quiet Place
Most Recent
A QUIET PLACE 2
A Quiet Place
spin-off will go back to
Day One
as a prequel film
The second film had only shown audiences glimpses of what the chaos was like when the monsters first invaded earth.
Read More
cillian-murphy
A Quiet Place
sequel taps
Peaky Blinders
star Cillian Murphy
Read More
A QUIET PLACE
John Krasinski officially directing
A Quiet Place
sequel, Emily Blunt also to return
Read More
25th Annual SAG Awards - Show, Los Angeles, USA - 27 Jan 2019
Emily Blunt wins Best Supporting Actress at SAG Awards for
A Quiet Place
Read More
3-way-2
Black Panther
,
Eighth Grade
score Writers Guild of America nominations
Read More
scad-John-Krasinski
John Krasinski, Emily Blunt tease plot details for
A Quiet Place
sequel
Read More
More A Quiet Place
2018 Time 100 Gala - Red Carpet
John Krasinski credits wife Emily Blunt for thriving career
A QUIET PLACE
John Krasinski says he wouldn't have gotten
A Quiet Place
without
Jack Ryan
2way
Black Panther
,
A Quiet Place
,
The Shape of Water
nominated for Golden Trailer Awards
Saturday Night Live - Season 43
SNL
takes on Kanye West's tweets with
A Quiet Place
spoof
a-quiet-place
A Quiet Place
sequel in the works at Paramount
A QUIET PLACE
A Quiet Place
reclaims box office crown, besting
Rampage
and
I Feel Pretty
blockers-aries
Find out your pop culture horoscope for April
a-quiet-place
Let's talk about that intense bathtub scene in
A Quiet Place
A QUIET PLACE
A Quiet Place
drowns out
Ready Player One
and
Blockers
at the box office
A QUIET PLACE
John Krasinski and Emily Blunt on teaming up for their thriller
A Quiet Place
A QUIET PLACE
A Quiet Place
is a smart, nervy thrill ride: EW review
a-quiet-place
A Quiet Place
, John Krasinski's monster movie, gets glowing first response
All A Quiet Place
A QUIET PLACE
New
A Quiet Place
trailer sheds light on film's dystopian setting
Movies
//
February 12, 2018
A QUIET PLACE
A Quiet Place
debuts chilling new footage in Super Bowl spot
Movies
//
February 04, 2018
A QUIET PLACE
John Krasinski and Emily Blunt supernatural thriller
A Quiet Place
to open SXSW Film Festival
Movies
//
January 31, 2018
A QUIET PLACE
Emily Blunt, John Krasinski find
A Quiet Place
in heart-pounding trailer
Movies
//
November 16, 2017
