A New Day Has Come

Eminem moves 1.3 million CDs

The rapper holds on to the top of the Billboard chart and enjoys the biggest single week of sales of any artist this year
Robert Blake pleads for freedom

Plus, news about Nicole Kidman, Charlotte Church, Britney Spears, ''The Simpsons,'' Matt Lauer, Bill Clinton, ''The Bachelor,'' Kenny Chesney, Bjork, and others
Jewel's injured after getting thrown from a horse

Plus, news about Sheryl Crow, Josh Groban, Robert Blake, Celine Dion, Prince, Adam Sandler, Woody Allen, Peter Jennings, and others
Fox cancels ''Ally McBeal''

Plus, news about Robert Urich, ''Spider-Man,'' Ashanti, Eminem, Pet Shop Boys, Russell Crowe, Ridley Scott, Johnny Depp, Benjamin Bratt, Noah Wyle, Tyrese, Biggie Smalls, and others
''Matrix'' producers fill Aaliyah's role

Plus, news about Mark Wahlberg, Ashanti, Tweet, Britney Spears, Justin Timberlake, Mary J. Blige, ''Spider-Man,'' ''Roswell,'' James Gandolfini, Natasha Henstridge, Sarah McLachlan, and others
Sigourney Weaver to star in first film about 9/11

Plus, news about Woody Allen, Jimmy Fallon, Ashley Judd, Martin Scorsese, the Grammys, the Strokes, Celine Dion, Bob Costas, and others
