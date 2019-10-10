A Million Little Things recap: Eddie adjusts to life after the accident
Meanwhile, Maggie settles into life in England, while Gary and Darcy grow closer back home in Boston.
A Million Little Things season 3 premiere recap: Will Eddie survive?
As Eddie's life hangs in the balance after a hit and run, the gang rushes to the hospital to support Katherine.
A Million Little Things season finale recap: Is everyone on this show cursed?
It's time for the the birth of Rome and Gina's baby and Katherine and Eddie's vow renewal, so naturally disaster strikes in every possible way.
A Million Little Things recap: Showers and sparks
The girls celebrate the imminent birth of Gina and Rome's baby, while Eddie searches for answers about Alex's death.
A Million Little Things recap: Fresh starts and forgiveness for all!
The gang gathers for a commemorative meal at Delilah's one year after Jon's death.
A Million Little Things recap: Sisters, shots, and psychopathic exes
Rome and Gina race to find Eve, who has left with her abusive ex-boyfriend.