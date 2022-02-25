A Madea Homecoming (2022 movie)

Tyler Perry transforms into Beyoncé for epic 'Homecoming' re-enactment in Madea credits scene
“It's the most nervous I’ve ever been,” the Don't Look Up actor tells EW exclusively.
Brandon Black on playing the first gay role in a Madea movie: 'I think I'm qualified for the job'
"It's really exciting that this movie with this many eyes on it is going to have a gay, Black character who is sure of himself," the Madea Homecoming star says.
'Hallelujer!' Madea returns in first look at Tyler Perry's A Madea Homecoming
"I was looking at the state of the world and how polarized it is—nobody's laughing," Madea's creator Tyler Perry says.