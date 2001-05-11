A Knight's Tale

Eminem fights Internet piracy
Plus, news about Benjamin Bratt, Tom Petty, the Sex Pistols, Gwyneth Paltrow, Josh Hartnett, Jennifer Connelly, Ben Kingsley, Hugh Jackman, Angelina Jolie, and others
J. Lo says ''I do''
Plus, news about Jay Leno, Nicolas Cage, Kim Basinger, Eminem, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Richard Gere, Heath Ledger, Gloria Estefan, and others
What we learned from summer movies
Don't read; go see ''Legally Blonde,'' ''Fast and the Furious,'' and other dog-day hits for edification
Screen Gems
Film fashions that were runway inspired
themummy.com; aknightstake.com; bventertainment.go.com/movies/pearlharbor; moulinrougemovie.com
EW INTERNET grades the websites of four major films*
''Pearl Harbor'' tops the box office
The Ben Affleck war epic earns $75.1 million -- the second best Memorial Day debut ever