A Good Day To Die Hard
A Good Day To Die Hard
A Good Day To Die Hard
A GOOD DAY TO DIE HARD
The next ‘Die Hard’ movie has a new official title
New
Die Hard
movie officially titled
McClane
Bruce Willis comments on the 'Die Hard' prequel
Bruce Willis: Die Hard prequel 'very good idea'
Sixth 'Die Hard' film in the works with director Len Wiseman
Die Hard 6 title Year One with Len Wiseman
Also Playing: March 1 2013
Also Playing: March 1 2013
Other movies to see in theater this weekend
A Good Day to Die Hard
A Good Day to Die Hard
Identity Thief
Box office report: 'Identity Thief' steals the No. 1 spot from 'Snitch' with $14.1 million
Box office report: 'Identity Thief' steals the No. 1 spot from 'Snitch' with $14.1 million
Jai Courtney
Jai Courtney
The Australian actor, 26, costars as Bruce Willis' CIA-agent son in ''A Good Day to Die Hard.''
Movies: March 1 2013
Movies: March 1 2013
Other movies to see this weekend
Safe Haven
Box office report: 'Die Hard' holds off 'Safe Haven' with $25 million; 'Beautiful Creatures' has ugly debut
Box office report: 'Die Hard' holds off 'Safe Haven' with $25 million; 'Beautiful Creatures' has ugly debut
A Good Day To Die Hard
Box office update: 'Die Hard' and 'Safe Haven' neck-and-neck on Friday with $7.2 million
Box office update: 'Die Hard' and 'Safe Haven' neck-and-neck on Friday with $7.2 million
For the love of movies
For the love of movies
A Good Day To Die Hard
Box office preview: 'Die Hard' gunning for No. 1 over holiday weekend
Box office preview: 'Die Hard' gunning for No. 1 over holiday weekend
Key & Peele recap all the 'Die Hard' movies -- VIDEO
A Good Day To Die Hard
PopWatch Planner: The Grammys, 'Die Hard' lives, and 'The Following' kills
Bullet To The Head
Bullet to the Head: Post Sandy Hook action heroes
A Good Day To Die Hard
'A Good Day to Die Hard' to be rated R so Bruce Willis can yell pithy profanities at Russians
Bruce Willis in new 'A Good Day to Die Hard' trailer - VIDEO
'A Good Day to Die Hard' poster
All A Good Day To Die Hard
'A Good Day to Die Hard' featurette: Jai Courtney on playing Bruce Willis' son -- VIDEO
'A Good Day to Die Hard' featurette: Jai Courtney on playing Bruce Willis' son -- VIDEO
'A Good Day to Die Hard' poster with Bruce Willis
'A Good Day to Die Hard' poster with Bruce Willis
Bruce Willis in 'A Good Day to Die Hard' trailer -- WATCH
Bruce Willis in 'A Good Day to Die Hard' trailer -- WATCH
'A Good Day to Die Hard' trailer: 'The 007 of Plainfield, New Jersey' -- EXPLOSIVE! VIDEO!
'A Good Day to Die Hard' trailer: 'The 007 of Plainfield, New Jersey' -- EXPLOSIVE! VIDEO!
Fl Die Hard
'A Good Day to Die Hard': John McClane and son on a mission to Moscow -- PHOTO
'A Good Day to Die Hard': John McClane and son on a mission to Moscow -- PHOTO
