A Dangerous Method

DVDs: March 23, 2012

Reviews of the latest movies to hit stores, including ''The Muppets,'' ''The Adventures of Tintin,'' and more
How Keira Knightley got hysterical

The actress explains her process in pyching herself up for her character's histrionics in ''A Dangerous Method''
A Dangerous Method

Viggo Mortensen and Michael Fassbender channel pioneering psychoanalysts Sigmund Freud and Carl Jung as their friendship dissolves
Box office: 'Breaking Dawn' and 'The Muppets' lead Thanksgiving frame; 'The Descendants' huge in limited release

'Dangerous Method' director David Cronenberg talks Michael Fassbender

Toronto: Viggo Mortensen and Michael Fassbender are sensational as Sigmund Freud and Carl Jung in 'A Dangerous Method.' Plus, Werner Herzog's bogus redneck murder message movie

