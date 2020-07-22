A Christmas Prince

Most Recent

Has Netflix stolen the Christmas TV crown?

Has Netflix stolen the Christmas TV crown?

Read More
How the screenwriter of 'A Christmas Prince' became a holiday publishing darling

How A Christmas Prince screenwriter Karen Schaler became a holiday publishing darling

Read More
Watch the first trailer for Netflix's 'A Christmas Prince: The Royal Wedding'

Watch the first trailer for Netflix's A Christmas Prince: The Royal Wedding

Read More
First look at 'A Christmas Prince' sequel and other new Netflix holiday movies

First look at 3 new Netflix holiday movies, including A Christmas Prince sequel

Read More
Netflix's 'A Christmas Prince' is getting a royal wedding sequel

A Christmas Prince, Netflix's ultimate guilty pleasure, is getting a sequel

BRB, booking my flight to Aldovia. 
Read More
12 questions about 'Christmas Inheritance,' Netflix's 'real America' fantasy

12 questions about Christmas Inheritance, Netflix's 'real America' fantasy

Read More

More A Christmas Prince

How does 'My Christmas Prince' compare to 'A Christmas Prince'?

How does My Christmas Prince compare to A Christmas Prince?

Let's overanalyze royalty-themed Christmas movies!
Read More
13 questions we had about 'A Christmas Prince'

13 questions about A Christmas Prince, the only Christmas movie that matters now

We're pretty sure the portrait of the dead king is actually Dustin Hoffman
Read More
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://ew.com