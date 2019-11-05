A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood (2019 Movie)

Most Recent

Marielle Heller pays tribute to Joanne Rogers' electric spirit: 'She was pure joy'
A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood director tells EW sweet memories of Fred Rogers' late widow.
Charlize Theron, Greta Gerwig, more on the behind-the-scenes artists that made their Oscar movies shine
Bong Joon Ho, Marielle Heller, more tell EW how technical artisans elevated their films.
Will J.Lo's Oscars snub spark SAG success? EW predicts the 2020 SAG Awards winners
From Joaquin Phoenix to Brad Pitt, EW's awards experts debate who will win at the 2020 SAG Awards.
Tom Hanks gets choked up about his 'blessed' family during Golden Globes speech
Number of female directors behind top-grossing films reached record high in 2019
Hustlers, Rocketman, Star Wars, more receive Costume Designers Guild Awards nominations
RuPaul's Drag Race, Fleabag, The Crown among CDGA's TV nominees.
More A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood (2019 Movie)

2020 Golden Globe nominations' most shocking film snubs and surprises
See which popular films were snubbed and which surprise nods happened among the 2020 Golden Globe nominations.
Female directors snubbed (yet again) by Golden Globes directing category
Greta Gerwig (Little Women), Lulu Wang (The Farewell), and Lorene Scafaria (Hustlers) are just some of the snubbed.
Disney's Frozen 2 can't be toppled at the box office, earns estimated $34.7 million
New movies preview: Playmobil, Aeronauts soar into theaters over Dec. 6-8 weekend
Tom Hanks makes Thanksgiving a beautiful day by reading nice tweets about McNuggets and dogs
A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood writers break down Tom Hanks' powerful minute of silence scene
Frozen 2 freezes out the box office competition with $130 million opening

All A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood (2019 Movie)

Your pop culture horoscope for November: Marriage Story, Disney+, and Miranda Lambert
Movies // November 05, 2019
EW's fall movie guide: 22 movies you should see this season
Movies // October 16, 2019
Tom Hanks brings Mr. Rogers to perfectly imperfect life in A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood
Movie Reviews // September 08, 2019
Tom Hanks now trolls Rita Wilson with Mister Rogers lyrics after making A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood
Film Festivals // September 08, 2019
A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood first reactions: Tom Hanks 'nails it' as Mister Rogers
Movies // September 07, 2019
Tom Hanks leads Mister Rogers sing-along at A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood premiere
Movies // September 07, 2019
Natalie Portman, Aeronauts, American Son, more join 2019 Toronto Film Festival lineup
Film Festivals // July 23, 2019
Tom Hanks' Mister Rogers will make you cry in first Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood trailer
Movies // July 22, 2019
Marielle Heller on recreating Mister Rogers' world with Tom Hanks, ties, and vintage cameras
Movies // July 19, 2019
See a joyful new image of Tom Hanks as Mister Rogers
Movies // March 20, 2019
Tom Hanks and Matthew Rhys buddy up in new A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood photo
Movies // February 18, 2019
Crew member dies after fall on set of Tom Hanks' Mister Rogers movie
Movies // October 12, 2018
Marielle Heller insists Tom Hanks' 'beautiful' Mr. Rogers movie 'not a biopic,' reveals plot details
Movies // March 19, 2018
Tom Hanks to star as Mister Rogers in You Are My Friend
Movies // January 29, 2018
