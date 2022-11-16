Jane Fonda remembers Sally Field — but not Rita Moreno — taking her aerobics class
"Jane, Jane," Moreno says, "It's too f---ing late."
Rita Moreno got turned on filming the 80 for Brady locker room scene: 'I kept grabbing myself'
"I kept saying to myself, 'What is wrong with you?'… And then I thought, 'There's nothing wrong with that.'"
Jane Fonda, Lily Tomlin, Rita Moreno, and Sally Field go long to meet Tom Brady in 80 for Brady trailer
The latest trailer for the zany road trip comedy sees its leading ladies posing as Billy Porter's back-up dancers to sneak into the championship game.
Tom Brady to reunite with former NFL teammates (including Rob Gronkowski) in new 80 for Brady movie
Danny Amendola and Julian Edelman will also appear with Brady in the new movie, which stars Jane Fonda, Lily Tomlin, Sally Field, and Rita Moreno.