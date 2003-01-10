8 Simple Rules

'8 Simple Rules' kids reunite, pay tribute to TV grandpa

Henry Cavill and Kaley Cuoco split after 12 days

Q&A with Ed O'Neill

The ''Married . . . With Children'' hubby talks about reuniting with TV wife Katey Sagal
David Spade joins ''8 Simple Rules'' full-time

His role as Katey Sagal's ne'er-do-well nephew will become permanent
James Garner becomes ''Rules'' regular

The veteran actor has signed on to play Grandpa Jim for the full season of ''8 Simple Rules''
Katey Sagal Takes The Lead

After suddenly losing her on-screen spouse and good friend, the former Married...With Children star opens up about mourning John Ritter and becoming the head of the 8 Simple Rules... household
David Spade will appear on ''8 Simple Rules''

The actor will play a relative of the family on the show
8 Simple Rules for Dating My Teenage Daughter

Post-Ritter relaunch draws ''8 Rules''' biggest audience ever

Suzanne Pleshette joins ''8 Simple Rules'' as grandma

James Garner joins bereaved ''8 Simple Rules'' family

Nearly 18 million watch final John Ritter show

The 'Simple' Plan

Faced with the void left by a beloved star's death, ABC opts to rewrite the Rules.

Article // January 10, 2003
8 Simple Rules for Dating My Teenage Daughter

Article // September 13, 2002
See the fall lineups for ABC and CBS

Article // May 16, 2002
