4:44

Most Recent

Watch Jay-Z's mother, Gloria Carter, accept GLAAD Media Award

Watch Jay-Z's mom, Gloria Carter, accept GLAAD Media Award with moving speech

Read More
GLAAD Media Awards honor 'Call Me By Your Name', 'Billions', JAY-Z, and more

GLAAD Media Awards honor Call Me By Your NameBillions, JAY-Z, and more

Read More
Beyoncé flaunts killer costumes in 'Family Feud' set photos

Beyoncé flaunts killer costumes in 'Family Feud' behind-the-scenes photos

Read More
Ava DuVernay, JAY-Z's 'Family Feud' director, shares stunning set photos

Ava DuVernay, JAY-Z's 'Family Feud' director, shares stunning set photos

Read More
Beyoncé is Queen Bey of JAY-Z's star-studded 'Family Feud' video

Beyoncé is Queen Bey of JAY-Z's star-studded 'Family Feud' video

Read More
JAY-Z reveals the 'hardest thing' about being unfaithful to Beyoncé

JAY-Z reveals the 'hardest thing' about being unfaithful to Beyoncé

Plus: 9 other fascinating quotes from his new 'New York Times' interview
Read More

More 4:44

Jay Z's '4:44' video targets the prison system with Ron Perlman, Jesse Williams

Jay Z's 4:44 video targets the prison system with Ron Perlman, Jesse Williams

Read More
Mahershala Ali boxes shirtless in new JAY-Z video 'Adnis'

Mahershala Ali boxes shirtless in new JAY-Z video 'Adnis'

Read More
JAY-Z and Solange's elevator incident sparks mind-blowing theory about '4:44' album

JAY-Z and Solange's elevator incident sparks mind-blowing theory about 4:44 album

Read More
Monica Lewinsky praises JAY-Z for 'candor' about marriage to Beyoncé

Monica Lewinsky praises JAY-Z for 'candor' about marriage to Beyoncé

Read More
JAY-Z walks streets of Jamaica with Damian Marley in latest 4:44 video

JAY-Z walks streets of Jamaica with Damian Marley in latest 4:44 video

Read More
JAY-Z reveals '4:44' tour dates

JAY-Z reveals 4:44 tour dates

Read More

All 4:44

JAY-Z's '4:44' video showcases Blue Ivy, Beyoncé, and more

JAY-Z's 4:44 video showcases Blue Ivy, Beyoncé, and more

Music // July 08, 2017
Read More
JAY-Z skips Spotify for '4:44' album rollout

JAY-Z skips Spotify for 4:44 album rollout

Music // July 07, 2017
Read More
50 Cent trashes JAY-Z's '4:44': 'S--- was like golf course music'

50 Cent trashes JAY-Z's 4:44: 'S--- was like golf course music'

Music // July 05, 2017
Read More
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://ew.com