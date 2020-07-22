Vampires on film: The silly to the scary
A look at the fright factor of movie neck nibblers, including ''Twilight,'' "30 Days of Night,'' and moreRead More
''Saw IV'' is No. 1 on another down weekend
As expected, the horror flick brought in a great debut number ($32.1 mil) -- but not enough to boost overall box officeRead More
''Saw IV'': It?s gonna kill, of course!
Hooray, it's the year's first no-brainer! Plus: considering Steve Carell's drawing powerRead More
Everyone's a Critic: ''30 Days of Night''
See what Owen Gleiberman had to say to a reader who disagreed with his review about the Josh Hartnett vampire flickRead More
''30 Days of Night'' triumphant?
Josh Hartnett's bloodsucker blockbuster should win the weekendRead More