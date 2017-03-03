3 Generations

Most Recent

Box Office Preview: 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2' to come out on top

Box Office Preview: Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 to come out on top

Read More
'3 Generations': EW review

3 Generations: EW review

Read More
'Guardians of the Galaxy 2,' 'Pirates 5,' and more movies coming this May

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, Pirates 5, and 12 more movies coming to theaters this May

Read More
MPAA clarifies transgender drama '3 Generations' rating dilemma

MPAA clarifies transgender drama 3 Generations rating dilemma

Read More
How Caitlyn Jenner influenced transgender drama '3 Generations'

How Caitlyn Jenner influenced transgender drama 3 Generations

Read More
Transgender teen drama '3 Generations' unveils new trailer

Transgender teen drama 3 Generations unveils new trailer

Read More

More 3 Generations

Weinstein Co. challenges MPAA over R-rating for drama about trans teen

Weinstein Co. challenges MPAA over R-rating for drama about trans teen

Read More
Weinstein Co.'s transgender drama '3 Generations' gets release date

Weinstein Co.'s transgender drama 3 Generations gets release date

Read More
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://ew.com