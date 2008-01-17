27 Dresses

Most Recent

Aline Brosh McKenna wants to make a '27 Dresses' television series

Aline Brosh McKenna wants to make a 27 Dresses television series

Read More
Katherine Heigl wants a '27 Dresses' sequel, and she has an idea

Katherine Heigl wants a 27 Dresses sequel, and she has an idea

Read More
Malin Akerman got her real wedding dress from '27 Dresses'

Malin Akerman got her real wedding dress from 27 Dresses

Read More
Katherine Heigl celebrates 10th anniversary of '27 Dresses' on Instagram

Katherine Heigl celebrates 10th anniversary of 27 Dresses with heartfelt Instagram post

Read More
Ranking the 27 dresses of '27 Dresses'

Ranking the 27 dresses of 27 Dresses

'The best thing is you can shorten it and wear it again.'
Read More
Movie wedding tips

Movie wedding tips

What films like ''The Wedding Singer'' and ''My Big Fat Greek Wedding'' taught us about nuptials
Read More

More 27 Dresses

''Fool's'' quest: Top ''Hannah''

''Fool's'' quest: Top ''Hannah''

Will Miley Cyrus' concert film stand in the way of a totally buff debut for Kate and Matthew's ''Fool's Gold''?
Read More
Can ''Cloverfield'' cruise to No. 1?

Can ''Cloverfield'' cruise to No. 1?

The heavily hyped monster movie should scare up a box office win, but Katherine Heigl's ''27 Dresses'' hopes to be more than a bridesmaid
Read More

All 27 Dresses

27 Dresses

27 Dresses

Article // January 17, 2008
Read More
27 Dresses

27 Dresses

Article // January 16, 2008
Read More
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://ew.com