Share
2 Broke Girls
Most Recent
'2 Broke Girls' canceled after six seasons
2 Broke Girls
canceled after six seasons
Read More
Next
‘2 Broke Girls’ clip sees Max and Caroline ‘phasing out the diner’
2 Broke Girls
season finale sneak peek sees Max and Caroline ‘phasing out the diner’
And they've brought in a questionable replacement, to boot
Read More
Next
'2 Broke Girls' books a rapper and Andy Dick
2 Broke Girls: Andy Dick, 2 Chainz to guest-star
Read More
Next
'2 Broke Girls' meet one rich girl: Kim Kardashian
'2 Broke Girls' meet one rich girl: Kim Kardashian
Read More
Next
Kat Dennings and Beth Behrs defend Lindsay Lohan on '2 Broke Girls'
Kat Dennings and Beth Behrs defend Lindsay Lohan on '2 Broke Girls'
Read More
Next
People's Choice Awards 2014 recap: The highs, the lows, the paisley, and the boobs
People's Choice Awards 2014 recap: The highs, the lows, the paisley, and the boobs
Read More
Next
'2 Broke Girls' season 3 premiere: The 10 dirtiest jokes
'2 Broke Girls' season 3 premiere: The 10 dirtiest jokes
Read More
Next
Sound Bites: Feb. 15 2013
Sound Bites: Feb. 15 2013
Our favorite bites of the week
Read More
Next
Whitney Cummings' E! talk show canceled
Whitney Cummings' E! talk show canceled
Read More
Next
'2 Broke Girls' sexy pole-dancing Super Bowl ad
'2 Broke Girls' sexy pole-dancing Super Bowl ad
Read More
Next
'2 Broke Girls' books 2 Chainz for guest spot
'2 Broke Girls' books 2 Chainz for guest spot
Read More
Next
'2 Broke Girls' star takes the EW Pop Culture Personality Test
'2 Broke Girls' star takes the EW Pop Culture Personality Test
Read More
Next
'2 Broke Girls': Max and Caroline's spa day -- EXCLUSIVE VIDEO
Close
Close
Previous
On My iPod: Beth Behrs
Soundbites: Dec. 7, 2012
Sets in the city: '2 Broke Girls' and 'Glee'
Michael Patrick King: Going for 'Broke'
Fall TV Preview: Monday night shows
Next
CBS boss on 'How I Met Your Mother': 'We want the show to come back next year'
CBS boss on 'How I Met Your Mother': 'We want the show to come back next year'
Article
//
July 29, 2012
Read More
Next
'2 Broke Girls' star Beth Behrs talks tonight's season finale, show criticism
'2 Broke Girls' star Beth Behrs talks tonight's season finale, show criticism
Article
//
May 07, 2012
Read More
Next
'2 Broke Girls': Season finale with Martha Stewart
'2 Broke Girls': Season finale with Martha Stewart
Article
//
May 07, 2012
Read More
Next
TV's diversity dilemma
TV's diversity dilemma
Article
//
May 04, 2012
Read More
Next
TV Season Finale Dates 2012
TV Season Finale Dates 2012
Article
//
May 01, 2012
Read More
Next
Ask Libby: Boys & 'Girls'
Ask Libby: Boys & 'Girls'
Article
//
April 27, 2012
Read More
Next
Hollywood goes girl crazy
Hollywood goes girl crazy
Article
//
April 13, 2012
Read More
Next
'Bones,' 'Gossip Girl,' 'Dancing With the Stars': Take your pick!
'Bones,' 'Gossip Girl,' 'Dancing With the Stars': Take your pick!
Article
//
April 04, 2012
Read More
Next
Garrett Morris: An ex-'SNL' star breaks out on '2 Broke Girls'
Garrett Morris: An ex-'SNL' star breaks out on '2 Broke Girls'
Article
//
March 30, 2012
Read More
Next
'The Voice' tops Monday ratings
'The Voice' tops Monday ratings
Article
//
February 07, 2012
Read More
Next
'2 Broke Girls' fights racism charges
'2 Broke Girls' fights racism charges
Article
//
January 20, 2012
Read More
Next
2 Broke Girls creator fights critics, denies racism
2 Broke Girls creator fights critics, denies racism
Article
//
January 11, 2012
Read More
Next
CBS funnies take first Monday of the season
CBS funnies take first Monday of the season
Article
//
January 03, 2012
Read More
Next
Who was 2011's worst-dressed character?
Who was 2011's worst-dressed character?
Article
//
December 28, 2011
Read More
Next
'New Girl,' 'X Factor'? What are you still watching?
'New Girl,' 'X Factor'? What are you still watching?
Article
//
December 18, 2011
Read More
Next
'Once Upon' an awesome Fall TV season
'Once Upon' an awesome Fall TV season
Article
//
December 16, 2011
Read More
Next
'Terra Nova' ratings down
'Terra Nova' ratings down
Article
//
November 01, 2011
Read More
Next
'Whitney' is better than '2 Broke Girls'
'Whitney' is better than '2 Broke Girls'
Article
//
October 28, 2011
Read More
Next
Wall Street occupies Hollywood
Wall Street occupies Hollywood
Article
//
October 28, 2011
Read More
Next
Readers' choice: Your fall favorites!
Readers' choice: Your fall favorites!
Article
//
October 21, 2011
Read More
Next
'American Horror Story' and 8 other new shows you love on this week's cover
'American Horror Story' and 8 other new shows you love on this week's cover
Article
//
October 20, 2011
Read More
Next
Fall TV: Your picks for the three best (and worst!) new shows?
Fall TV: Your picks for the three best (and worst!) new shows?
Article
//
October 12, 2011
Read More
Next
Why funny gals rule the world
Why funny gals rule the world
Article
//
October 07, 2011
Read More
Next
'2 Broke Girls' picked up for full season
'2 Broke Girls' picked up for full season
Article
//
October 05, 2011
Read More
Next
TV'S big premiere week
TV'S big premiere week
Article
//
September 30, 2011
Read More
Next
