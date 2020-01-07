Skip to content
Most Recent
Parasite
Parasite
pulls off stunning Oscars upset to become first foreign-language Best Picture winner
Read More
Brad Pitt, Renee Zellweger, Bong Joon-ho
Oscars 2020: See the complete winners list
Read More
Roger Deakins
Roger Deakins wins second Best Cinematography Oscar in three years after decades-long drought
Read More
BIRDS OF PREY
Birds of Prey
soars to the top of the box office with $33.3 million
Read More
John Wick Chapter 3; Avengers; Endgame; 6 Underground
If the Oscars awarded Best Stunts, these would be the frontrunners
And the Oscar doesn't go to...
Read More
Governors Awards
1917
stars spill secret about movie's 'one-take' approach, share their biggest awards season shocker
Read More
More 1917 (2019 Movie)
Dean-Charles Chapman and Isaac Hempstead Wright
Game of Thrones
stars Dean-Charles Chapman and Isaac Hempstead Wright are real-life besties
Tommen and Bran the Broken still talk every day.
Marriage Story, Parasite, 1917
The Awardist
podcast: Who should win vs. who will win at the Oscars
Plus, EW chats with Best Supporting Actress nominee Laura Dern.
BAD BOYS FOR LIFE
Bad Boys for Life
zooms past competition for third week in a row at the box office
1917
1917
dominates the 2020 BAFTA Awards — see the full list of winners
JOJO RABBIT
WGA Awards 2020: See the film and TV writing winners — and learn why they're so different from the Oscars
BAD BOYS FOR LIFE
Bad Boys for Life
still hot at the box office with $34 million
1917
DGA Awards 2020 winners: Here's what they mean for the top Oscar categories
Parasite
The Awardist
podcast: What do the SAG and PGA Awards tell us about the race for Best Picture?
BAD BOYS FOR LIFE
Bad Boys for Life
comes for everyone at the box office, steals top spot with $59.2 million
Laura Dern; Martin Scorsese; Cynthia Erivo
Stars react to their 2020 Oscar nominations
Oscar Trailers
Watch the trailers for all nine Best Picture Oscar nominees
1917
1917
wins box office battle to the top with $37 million
All 1917 (2019 Movie)
DGA Awards
Directors Guild nominations boost Taika Waititi, three women land first-time nods
The Awardist
//
January 07, 2020
PGA Awards
2020 PGA nominations boost
Little Women
,
Parasite
, more in Oscar race
The Awardist
//
January 07, 2020
Joker
Joker
leads BAFTA nominations, film chair slams 'infuriating' lack of diversity
The Awardist
//
January 07, 2020
1917
The Awardist
podcast: What do the Golden Globes tell us about the Oscar race?
The Awardist
//
January 07, 2020
1917
Sam Mendes and Roger Deakins get in the trenches of their stunning
1917
collaboration
The Awardist
//
January 07, 2020
1917 Drama Win
1917
wins Best Drama at Golden Globes
Golden Globes
//
January 05, 2020
Sam Mendes
1917
director Sam Mendes wins first Golden Globe since
American Beauty
Golden Globes
//
January 05, 2020
1917
1917
cast, crew on getting 'lost' in the beauty of Sam Mendes' visual wartime poem
Movies
//
December 23, 2019
Frozen 2 / Lion King / Rocketman
Frozen 2
,
Lion King
,
Rocketman
in running for Best Original Song, and more Oscar shortlists
Oscars
//
December 16, 2019
GG-Movies
Watch all 10 trailers for the 2020 Golden Globes Best Picture nominees
Golden Globes
//
December 09, 2019
hustlers-irishman-little-women
The Irishman
extends Oscar race lead with 14 Critics Choice Awards nominations
The Awardist
//
December 08, 2019
AFI Top Films
AFI top 10 raises
Joker
,
Little Women
, more in Oscar race
The Awardist
//
December 04, 2019
STAR WARS: THE RISE OF SKYWALKER / CATS / AVENGERS: ENDGAME
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
,
Cats
, more advance in Oscars VFX race
Movies
//
December 03, 2019
The Irishman; Uncut Gems
The Irishman
, Adam Sandler get Oscars boost as National Board of Review winners announced
The Awardist
//
December 03, 2019
1917
Sam Mendes' breathtaking
1917
is a new kind of WWI movie: Review
Movie Reviews
//
November 25, 2019
Fleabag
Breaking Big:
Fleabag
star Andrew Scott goes from Hot Priest to
His Dark Materials
TV
//
November 20, 2019
awardist-102319
Here are EW's predictions for the 2020 Oscar winners
Oscars
//
October 24, 2019
STAR TREK: PICARD; The Walking Dead; Riverdale
Watch all the trailers that premiered at New York Comic Con
Comic-Con
//
October 07, 2019
1917
1917
cast and creators explain how they made the film to be one continuous shot
Comic-Con
//
October 03, 2019
1917 (screen grab)
How Sam Mendes, Roger Deakins shot
1917
to look like one unbroken take
Movies
//
September 30, 2019
1917 (screen grab)
Benedict Cumberbatch, Colin Firth wage war in gripping
1917
trailer
Trailers
//
August 01, 2019
