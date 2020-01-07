1917 (2019 Movie)

Most Recent

Parasite pulls off stunning Oscars upset to become first foreign-language Best Picture winner
Oscars 2020: See the complete winners list
Roger Deakins wins second Best Cinematography Oscar in three years after decades-long drought
Birds of Prey soars to the top of the box office with $33.3 million
If the Oscars awarded Best Stunts, these would be the frontrunners
And the Oscar doesn't go to...
1917 stars spill secret about movie's 'one-take' approach, share their biggest awards season shocker
Advertisement

More 1917 (2019 Movie)

Game of Thrones stars Dean-Charles Chapman and Isaac Hempstead Wright are real-life besties
Tommen and Bran the Broken still talk every day.
The Awardist podcast: Who should win vs. who will win at the Oscars
Plus, EW chats with Best Supporting Actress nominee Laura Dern.
Bad Boys for Life zooms past competition for third week in a row at the box office
1917 dominates the 2020 BAFTA Awards — see the full list of winners
WGA Awards 2020: See the film and TV writing winners — and learn why they're so different from the Oscars
Bad Boys for Life still hot at the box office with $34 million
DGA Awards 2020 winners: Here's what they mean for the top Oscar categories

All 1917 (2019 Movie)

Directors Guild nominations boost Taika Waititi, three women land first-time nods
The Awardist // January 07, 2020
2020 PGA nominations boost Little Women, Parasite, more in Oscar race
The Awardist // January 07, 2020
Joker leads BAFTA nominations, film chair slams 'infuriating' lack of diversity
The Awardist // January 07, 2020
The Awardist podcast: What do the Golden Globes tell us about the Oscar race?
The Awardist // January 07, 2020
Sam Mendes and Roger Deakins get in the trenches of their stunning 1917 collaboration
The Awardist // January 07, 2020
1917 wins Best Drama at Golden Globes
Golden Globes // January 05, 2020
1917 director Sam Mendes wins first Golden Globe since American Beauty
Golden Globes // January 05, 2020
1917 cast, crew on getting 'lost' in the beauty of Sam Mendes' visual wartime poem
Movies // December 23, 2019
Frozen 2, Lion King, Rocketman in running for Best Original Song, and more Oscar shortlists
Oscars // December 16, 2019
Watch all 10 trailers for the 2020 Golden Globes Best Picture nominees
Golden Globes // December 09, 2019
The Irishman extends Oscar race lead with 14 Critics Choice Awards nominations
The Awardist // December 08, 2019
AFI top 10 raises Joker, Little Women, more in Oscar race
The Awardist // December 04, 2019
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, Cats, more advance in Oscars VFX race
Movies // December 03, 2019
The Irishman, Adam Sandler get Oscars boost as National Board of Review winners announced
The Awardist // December 03, 2019
Sam Mendes' breathtaking 1917 is a new kind of WWI movie: Review
Movie Reviews // November 25, 2019
Breaking Big: Fleabag star Andrew Scott goes from Hot Priest to His Dark Materials
TV // November 20, 2019
Here are EW's predictions for the 2020 Oscar winners
Oscars // October 24, 2019
Watch all the trailers that premiered at New York Comic Con
Comic-Con // October 07, 2019
1917 cast and creators explain how they made the film to be one continuous shot
Comic-Con // October 03, 2019
How Sam Mendes, Roger Deakins shot 1917 to look like one unbroken take
Movies // September 30, 2019
Benedict Cumberbatch, Colin Firth wage war in gripping 1917 trailer
Trailers // August 01, 2019
Advertisement
© Copyright EW.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://ew.com